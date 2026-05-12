A news conference in Ankara on Tuesday focusing on Türkiye’s maritime jurisdiction led to confirmation of a rumored draft bill on the matter, which will reportedly authorize the president to declare “bodies of water with special status.”

Ankara University’s National Center for the Sea and Maritime Law (DEHUKAM) hosted the news conference, which was attended by its director, Mustafa Başkara, and professor Çağrı Erhan, acting chair of the Turkish Presidency’s Board of Security and Foreign Policies. DEHUKAM is the main body that prepares maritime maps to support Türkiye’s maritime jurisdiction policies.

Turkish media outlets recently reported that the country was preparing a draft bill for the “Blue Homeland,” the name given to bodies of water, from parts of the Mediterranean to Black Sea, over which Türkiye has sovereignty.

Erhan told the news conference that the bill was the outcome of the work on preserving the Turkish nation’s rights and interests stemming from international law.

Başkara said that their work complied with Türkiye’s maritime policies, and the center was the first institution accredited by the U.N. Environment Programme. He noted that the maritime spatial planning of the European Union sided with the claims of Greece (a member of the bloc) and Türkiye opposed this. He pointed out that Türkiye established its maritime jurisdiction areas in the Black Sea recently, as well as off the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Libya.

“For us, the Blue Homeland is wherever a ship flying the Turkish flag reaches,” he said.

He noted that the draft bill would define special entities as to determine maritime jurisdiction, maritime borders and scope of any activities within these borders and those entities would be valid under verdicts by international courts and international laws.

Professor Yücel Acer, board member of DEHUKAM, said Türkiye was surrounded by seas, but it did not have a comprehensive legal regulation regarding maritime jurisdiction.

"Blue Homeland" is the name of a doctrine conceived by two former Turkish naval officers. The doctrine encompasses Türkiye’s maritime jurisdictions, exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in line with United Nations resolutions. These connected issues have been a source of dispute between Türkiye and Greece for decades. Ankara and Athens seek to improve relations after years of hostilities, but maritime jurisdictions remain a thorny issue. The countries, which came close to an all-out war in the 1990s over the Aegean Sea, remain vigilant, with Türkiye concentrating on developing a domestic defense industry. Greece relies on foreign partners to boost its defenses. Embracing the doctrine of being effective and powerful at sea as its predecessor, the Ottomans, were once, Türkiye in the past two decades has developed an independent defense industry capable of operating in open waters, thereby shifting geopolitical balances in its favor. The navy plays a critical role in ensuring the security of maritime trade routes in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Black Sea and the Aegean Sea, promoting regional stability.

Acer said that Türkiye had deals with “some neighbors,” but a law was needed. He said the “Blue Homeland” doctrine highlighted the issue, adding that some countries acted slowly in the process, fueling problems on maritime jurisdiction. On a question whether such a bill would contravene the Montreaux Convention, an international treaty, Acer said it won’t, and it would only endorse Türkiye’s legal thesis that the Çanakkale Strait, the Marmara Sea and the Bosporus are Türkiye’s bodies of water, he said.

Signed on July 20, 1936, at the Montreaux Palace in Switzerland, the treaty gives Türkiye permission to remilitarize the Bosporus and Çanakkale Strait. It came into effect on Nov. 9, 1936, and was registered in the League of Nations Treaty Series on Dec. 11, 1936. It gives Türkiye control over the Bosporus and Çanakkale Strait and regulates the transit of naval warships. The convention guarantees free passage to civilian vessels in times of peace and restricts the passage of naval ships that do not belong to littoral Black Sea states.

Erhan told the news conference that maritime laws have been dynamic and Türkiye needed to follow developments in the laws. He said the draft bill was not specifically aimed at any country.

“We are talking about a text based on the rights and interests of the Turkish nation. Other countries may believe that the world belongs to them only. We do not heed what they are worried about,” he said, in thinly veiled remarks against Greece.