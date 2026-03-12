Türkiye on Thursday defended what it called “legitimate” security measures in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), including the deployment of fighter jets and air defense systems, citing growing regional risks stemming from the war involving Iran.

In a weekly briefing in Ankara, the Defense Ministry officials said the steps, which include stationing six F-16 fighter jets on the island, are aimed at strengthening deterrence and protecting airspace in the Eastern Mediterranean as missile and drone threats rise following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Officials said the additional measures would contribute not only to the security of the TRNC but to the stability of the entire island.

“The security of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the preservation of peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean are of strategic importance for Türkiye, and our position on this issue is clear and unchanged,” they said.

The island of Cyprus has been directly affected by retaliatory attacks following the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, with an Iranian-made drone hitting a British base on the island last week.

Authorities in the Greek Cypriot administration said the drone was likely launched by Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon rather than directly from Iran.

The island remains divided between the Turkish Cypriot north and the Greek Cypriot administration in the south, an EU member not recognized by guarantor Türkiye.

Following the incident, several European countries pledged to send air defenses and other military assets to southern Cyprus, with France ordering the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to the Mediterranean, along with a frigate and air defense units to the island.

Turkish officials said the presence of additional foreign military assets in the region further underscored the legitimacy of Ankara’s actions.

“Türkiye is a guarantor country in Cyprus. In an environment where some countries that are not guarantors are deploying military elements to the island and the Eastern Mediterranean, the measures taken by Türkiye are extremely legitimate, appropriate and part of a balanced security approach,” ministry sources said.

“Türkiye is sufficient for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.”

There is also unease on the Turkish side over the Greek Cypriot administration’s expanding military cooperation with Western partners, particularly after the United Kingdom allowed the United States to use its military facilities on the southern part of the island.

British installations, including the Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri, have played a key logistical role in Western operations in the Middle East in recent years.

Despite decades of diplomatic efforts by the U.N., the island of Cyprus has remained divided for more than 50 years. The TRNC was established in 1983 and is recognized only by Türkiye.

“Türkiye acts with an understanding that protects peace and stability rather than escalating tensions in the region,” ministry officials said. “The security of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is our security concern.”

They added that Ankara would not allow any hostile actions targeting the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots and would not hesitate to use the authorities granted by its guarantor status if necessary.

Patriot system

The ministry also addressed recent developments related to air defense measures in southeastern Türkiye.

Türkiye said Monday that NATO air defenses intercepted a second ballistic missile fired from Iran that entered Turkish airspace, marking the second such incident in a week.

Ankara warned that it would take any necessary steps against threats.

In response to the evolving security situation, officials said consultations with NATO allies had been activated.

“In addition to the national measures we have taken to ensure the security of our airspace and citizens, consultation mechanisms with our NATO allies have been effectively activated,” ministry sources said.

“As part of this framework, a Patriot system assigned by NATO Allied Air Command in Ramstein, Germany, is being deployed to Malatya as a complementary element of the air defense architecture.”

It remained unclear where the missile was headed before it was intercepted by NATO defenses stationed in the eastern Mediterranean.

U.S. air forces are stationed at the Incirlik base in southern Türkiye, and a NATO radar installation in Malatya province provides early warning capabilities for the alliance.

Fragments from the intercepted missile fell in empty fields in Gaziantep, located between the two facilities, authorities said.

Ankara has said Washington did not use Incirlik in the air campaign carried out alongside Israel against Iran.

Iran has not commented on the incident but has repeatedly stated it is not at war with regional countries and does not explicitly target Türkiye.

Officials also stressed that NATO remains committed to protecting allied territories.

“NATO is a security alliance with the will to defend the airspace and territory of its member states,” ministry sources said.

“Türkiye, with its geostrategic location, strong armed forces and critical role on NATO’s southeastern flank, is one of the most important elements of this structure.”

They said recent steps were aimed at reinforcing collective defense and deterrence.

“These measures are intended to strengthen the common security of both Türkiye and NATO in line with the alliance’s principles of defense, deterrence and allied solidarity,” the sources added.

Incirlik remains Turkish base

The ministry also emphasized that Incirlik Air Base remains under Turkish sovereignty.

“Incirlik is a Turkish base,” officials said, noting that the 10th Main Jet Base Command, which operates under the Turkish Air Force’s Combat Air Forces Command in Eskişehir, is stationed there.

The base hosts Türkiye’s F-16 fleet, tanker aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles, and all facilities belong to the Republic of Türkiye, the ministry said.

The base commander is a Turkish brigadier general.

“The presence of American personnel there does not mean it is an American base,” officials said, adding that military personnel from Spain, Poland and Qatar are also present.

Air defense decisions

Officials also addressed questions about why Türkiye’s Russian-made S-400 air defense systems were not used during the missile incident.

They said the country’s air and missile defense operations are conducted through a multilayered structure based on threat assessments and operational requirements.

“In this framework, the most appropriate defense element is determined by considering the rules of engagement and the current operational picture,” the ministry said.

Türkiye is integrated into NATO’s air and missile defense system, which consists of early warning sensors, command and control networks and interceptor missiles.

“When a ballistic missile is detected, the system automatically selects and activates the fastest and most suitable interception asset due to the very short response time required,” officials said.