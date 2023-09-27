Turkish Presidency’s Communications Directorate has debunked a series of fake news and disinformation spreading on social media, including about the “sale” of Istanbul’s cultural and religious landmark Hagia Sophia to the Vatican.

In a weekly bulletin against disinformation released Tuesday, the Directorate refuted the claims about a $38 billion deal with the Vatican for Hagia Sophia, stressing that such a thing was “impossible.”

“Do not heed baseless news that Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque was sold or its restoration will last 50 years during which it will be closed,” the bulletin read.

Turkish authorities recently began a long-term restoration for the centuries-old Hagia Sophia, which was converted back into a mosque from a museum in a 2020 court ruling. The first phase will be completed in January 2024 and the second phase will be completed within three years, during which the mosque will be open to visitors and worshippers.

Xenophobic rally

The directorate further disproved claims that a rally against foreigners was held in Türkiye.

“The footage used to spread the claim belongs to fans of a football team shouting chants regarding a game and does not involve any racist speech,” the directorate said.

Racist attack

Similarly, it refuted an alleged attack by a group of Turkish citizens on a Kuwaiti national in Istanbul.

The incident shown in footage used in social media posts took place between three tourists in the Beyoğlu district, the directorate said.

“That incident was concluded after citizens nearby intervened. No party involved filed a complaint, therefore, no legal or administrative procedure was launched,” it added.

Fake news and disinformation about foreigners and refugees have been on the rise in recent months, stoked by far-right politicians, including Ümit Özdağ, head of the far-right anti-refugee Victory Party (ZP).

Özdağ often shares “false propaganda” meant to mislead public perception about refugees from Afghanistan and Syria. He has been repeatedly criticized for his attitude and “recommendations” to refugees to leave Türkiye “as soon as possible.”

Türkiye hosts the world’s largest refugee population, mostly made up of 3.6 million Syrians living under temporary protection. It has been over 10 years since the first group of Syrian refugees, comprising 250 people, entered Türkiye, starting their new lives in the country after fleeing war and persecution of the Bashar Assad regime.