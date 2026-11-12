The Ministry of National Defense denied claims that Türkiye would deploy 15,000 soldiers to Somalia while affirming cooperation with the African country. Some Turkish and Somali media outlets have claimed that Mogadishu sought assistance from other countries, including Türkiye, to improve security and even included armed groups from Syria who helped oust the Baathist regime.

Brig. Adm. Zeki Aktürk, the ministry’s spokesperson, told a news briefing on Thursday that Türkiye already had a Somalia-Türkiye Task Force and an air force unit stationed in the Horn of Africa country and was helping Somalia to enhance its counterterrorism capacity through military assistance, training and consultancy services. Aktürk rejected the claims of dispatching 15,000 troops to the country.

Türkiye's military training mission in Somalia, known as TURKSOM, has been a crucial element in the country's counterterrorism operations, providing extensive military training and logistical support to Somali security forces in their fight against terrorist groups such as al-Shabab and Daesh.

Earlier this week, Türkiye and Somalia discussed current military and security developments in Somalia as troop-contributing countries to the African Union (AU) peacekeeping mission begin withdrawing their forces from the country. Both sides also discussed counterterrorism efforts and security cooperation between Türkiye and Somalia. The discussions came after Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Ferhat Alkan met Somalia's National Security Adviser Awes Hagi Yusuf Ahmed in the capital, Mogadishu.

"Türkiye continues to contribute to the peace, stability and security of Somalia, as it has in the past," the Turkish Embassy said in a statement following the meeting on Tuesday.

According to the Office of the National Security Adviser, both sides also focused on political issues, the fight against al-Shabab and bilateral cooperation. "The NSA expressed Somalia's appreciation for Türkiye's longstanding friendship & support, and reaffirmed the importance of continued coordination for Somalia's stability," it said in a statement.