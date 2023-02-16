Ministry of National Defense sources refuted the claims on social media that Spanish troops were conducting patrols in İskenderun, a town in the southern Turkish province of Hatay hit by the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Social media accounts of conspiracy theorists perpetuated rumors that the Spanish army was doing “reconnaissance and patrol” missions in İskenderun, accompanied by photos and videos of military vehicles. The videos were taken from a tweet on the Spanish Defense Ministry’s official account. The Spanish ministry deleted its tweet that fueled rumors and shared the same footage with a new tweet that said Spanish marine infantry troops were helping relief efforts in İskenderun.

Turkish sources said on Thursday that military vehicles seen in the footage were carrying staff who would join search and rescue efforts in earthquake-hit areas in İskenderun.

Spain continues to lend a helping hand to earthquake survivors in Türkiye, since the first day of the disaster.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry had earlier announced it mobilized troops and drones from the Military Emergency Unit to help Türkiye. Spain's aid and staff arrived at Malatya Airport, where Turkish authorities installed the international aid center. A unit with vast experience in earthquakes and people recovery all over the world accompanied the Spanish troops to Malatya, the Spanish Embassy to Ankara said later in the day. The unit previously came to Türkiye’s aid two years ago to put out wildfires with airplanes.

Spain sent its Juan Carlos landing helicopter dock (LHD) type amphibious assault ship and another navy ship to Türkiye with necessary equipment and personnel to assist humanitarian work and relief efforts. The country also established a field hospital in Hatay province with two surgical units, a variety of equipment and a team of 100 health staff and 60 doctors. There are also over 20 voluntary rescue teams that contributed to the rescue efforts in the earthquake zone.