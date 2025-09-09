On Tuesday, coordinated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), a train loaded with 922 tons of aid supplies departed from Ankara Station for Afghanistan after a series of devastating natural disasters and a recent earthquake in the country.

The relief train carries food parcels, tents, blankets, hygiene kits and other essential items to support earthquake survivors. Following the harsh winter conditions and floods over the past months, Afghanistan has been facing the severe impacts of a 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Jalalabad on Aug. 31, which resulted in thousands of lives lost.

To support Afghanistan during these difficult times, together with AFAD, the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) also lend support to the Afghan communities.

Speaking at the departure ceremony, AFAD President Ali Hamza Pehlivan pointed out the deep ties between the two nations. “Afghanistan is our ancient, friendly and brotherly country. Whenever misfortune strikes there, we feel it deeply. Today, we are sending 922 tons of humanitarian aid along with the goodwill of our state and nation,” he said, thanking all institutions involved.

Transport and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Osman Boyraz also stressed Türkiye’s long tradition of helping wherever suffering occurs.

“Today we have gathered to send off the 23rd of these trains. We have already dispatched 22 and now the 23rd is here. We belong to a civilization that has always been present in times of tears, hardships, oppression and disasters. At a time when massacres are being carried out before the eyes of humanity, especially in Gaza, I believe the conscience of humanity should pay attention to this caravan and journey of kindness.”

With this latest shipment, the total amount of aid delivered to Afghanistan through the "kindness train" initiative has reached over 10,000 tons.

The first "kindness train," which departed from Türkiye to alleviate the humanitarian crisis affecting the Afghan people, arrived in Afghanistan on Feb. 7, 2022, and the distribution of aid to all provinces had begun.