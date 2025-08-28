The state of the U.S.-backed terrorist group YPG in Syria remains uncertain despite its March deal with Damascus. Ankara sees compliance with the deal as essential to the unity of its southern neighbor and for its own security.

Sources from the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said Thursday that Syria’s stability is directly linked to Türkiye’s security and every step in that direction contributes to regional peace. “Türkiye will provide support to all measures taken by the Syrian government to maintain Syria’s unity and integrity,” sources said.

The YPG, which is the dominant force in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), carved out for itself a so-called autonomous region in northeastern Syria during the rule of the deposed Bashar Assad. Generously supported by the U.S. under the pretext of a joint fight against Daesh, the YPG controls oil-rich areas and has sizable firepower. Its members were behind several terror attacks in Türkiye in the past years, and Ankara views it as the Syrian wing of the terrorist group PKK.

When rebels captured Damascus last December, the YPG found itself at odds with the new government, but a swift compromise between the two sides followed. On March 10, President Ahmed al-Sharaa and YPG ringleader Ferhat Abdi Şahin signed an agreement for the integration of the YPG into the new Syrian army. Yet, the YPG did not fulfill its responsibilities outlined in the deal thoroughly and voiced the need for a “decentralized” Syria, apparently seeking to cling to its “autonomy.”

Earlier this week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hinted at future military action in Syria against the YPG and urged the group to adhere to the deal. In a speech in the eastern city of Muş on Tuesday, Erdoğan offered Kurds in Syria a guarantee of “peace and security.” The YPG brands itself as a movement for Kurds in Syria. Kurds in Türkiye are in the spotlight nowadays as Ankara touts Turkish-Kurdish unity as a way to move forward with a terror-free Türkiye initiative that involves disarmament of the PKK. Erdoğan said on Tuesday that those “turning their face to Ankara and Damascus will win and those seeking new foreign bosses will lose.” Türkiye accuses Western countries of indirectly or directly supporting the PKK. “If the sword leaves its sheath, there won’t be a place for more words,” Erdoğan sternly warned the YPG without openly naming the group. “We favor permanent peace in our region and resolving all problems through dialogue and diplomacy,” Erdoğan has added.

Under the March deal, the YPG forces would merge with the new Syrian national army. The agreement, which is expected to be implemented by the end of the year, would also bring all border crossings with Iraq and Türkiye, as well as airports and oil fields in the northeast, under the central government’s control. Detention centers housing thousands of Daesh members, now guarded by the YPG, would also come under government control.

On the other hand, the YPG has expanded its tunnel networks in northern Syria in recent months, violating the March deal, according to reports and satellite imagery cited by Turkish media.

Excavation work has accelerated in cities east of the Euphrates, particularly Raqqa and Tabqa, where dozens of tunnel entrances have reportedly been discovered in parks, gardens and near residential areas. Local sources reported that some of the tunnels extend for several kilometers and may even run beneath hospitals, according to the Sabah newspaper on Wednesday.

At least 14 new tunnel entrances have been identified in Raqqa alone, eight of them around the city’s central stadium and public parks, the newspaper reported. Photos obtained by locals appear to show YPG members digging near hospitals and covering worksites with tarpaulins and tents.

The YPG has long relied on tunnel systems for defense and movement during military operations. The group has previously used civilian areas as cover, a tactic that new tunnels are designed to continue, according to Sabah. Local reports suggest the Syrian army is preparing for a possible operation against YPG-controlled areas if the group refuses to comply with Damascus’ demands.

Defense Ministry sources said Türkiye had a firm belief that Syria would achieve stability with a centralized administration model that would eliminate room for separatist elements, a model “that will safeguard territorial integrity and sovereignty” of Syria. “The Syrian government adheres to policies treating all ethnic and sectarian groups equally,” sources said. They referred to a memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries on Aug. 13, outlining joint training and advisory efforts, highlighting that Türkiye has continued to provide training and advice to build up the capacity of Syria’s armed forces. “Türkiye will make a necessary contribution to the training centers planned to be established upon the request of Syria,” sources said.