As he hosted his Albanian counterpart Igli Hasani in the capital Ankara on Thursday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted how Türkiye was indispensable for Europe in the new era of relations between the continent and the United States.

With U.S. President Donald Trump seeking a shift in trans-Atlantic relations, the European Union weighs a joint defense alliance instead of relying on U.S. military support. Although Washington is the leading force of NATO, the new president’s remarks that it was up to Europe, not the United States to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, further raised concerns. Unlike his predecessor, Trump has been wary of unconditional support to Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Highlighting that European leaders are engaged in serious negotiations with the U.S. and among themselves about the changing dynamics, Fidan referenced French President Emmanuel Macron's recent visit to Washington. He said European leaders might convene on March 1-2 for a meeting on Europe's security and Ukraine.

"On one hand, steps are being taken to end the war in Ukraine, while on the other, we see European countries making efforts to establish a broad consultation mechanism among themselves. So, what will the European security architecture look like in the future? We see that the European security architecture without NATO is already being built and discussed by European leaders," Fidan said.

“We are closely following these meetings. If Europe’s security architecture will be reshaped, it is impossible to do so without Türkiye. An approach excluding Türkiye, a military power like Türkiye, will not be very realistic,” he said.

About the change in the U.S. stance and policy over the Ukraine war, Fidan said: "We understand that they are trying to find a basis for an agreement on reimbursement of the expenses they incurred in Ukraine."

Trump has advanced negotiations with Russia to improve relations and end the Ukraine conflict, in contrast to the administration of Joe Biden, which led a Western effort to isolate Russia through sanctions and aided Ukraine.

Referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's scheduled visit to Washington on Friday, Fidan said he believes an agreement will be finalized during the visit.

"What kind of assurances will be secured in return is also being discussed, as far as we understand," he added.

Fidan said Ukrainians are requesting some practical, concrete, military support and guarantees, especially from the U.S. in the event of a cease-fire and peace agreement.

Trump’s approach to the war in Ukraine and broader European security could enhance Türkiye’s role in the continent’s defense capabilities, according to Brussels-based experts. Since taking office last month, the Trump administration has made a stunning swift reversal of U.S. policy on Ukraine and Europe, causing its European allies to scramble for potential action.

Statements during the Munich Security Conference indicating that the war in Ukraine would be resolved through U.S.-mediated negotiations excluding the EU from the process while expecting European allies to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, which would not become a NATO member, caused concern in Brussels. In response to these developments, Macron convened a summit in Paris on Feb. 17, immediately following the Munich conference. Attended by leaders from the EU administration, NATO, the U.K., Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark, the summit marked the beginning of discussions on a new phase for Europe's security framework. Notably, Türkiye, which has the second biggest army in NATO, was absent.

"Given U.S. threats to draw down its forces stationed in Europe, Türkiye's contributions will be increasingly vital for the security and stability of the continent,” senior analyst Amanda Paul from the European Policy Center think tank argued in a recent interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Paul highlighted the 73rd anniversary of Türkiye's NATO membership, celebrated on Feb. 18, underscoring how its inclusion in the alliance has proven to be a strategic decision.

"For the last 73 years, Türkiye has been an important and valued member of the alliance.

"It has been among the top five contributors to NATO missions and operations both in Europe and elsewhere, including Afghanistan and Iraq. Unlike many other NATO member states, Türkiye has also continued to invest in its armed forces. It is the second-largest standing military in NATO after the United States, which is well equipped with modern weaponry," she said.

She also noted that "Türkiye plays a key role in the alliance's defense and deterrence efforts in both Southern and Eastern Europe" and continues to be a major contributor to NATO's global operations.

Koert Debeuf, a professor of international relations at the Brussels School of Governance and a former advisor to the Belgian prime minister, said, "I honestly think that the EU this week is a bit in shock," in reference to the events at the Munich Security Conference.

Debeuf remarked that the EU was unprepared for such a firm stance from the Trump administration and now finds itself in a period of reassessing its strategy and role.

He noted that the EU, having been sidelined in Ukraine peace talks, must now take time to reposition itself. In the coming period, he emphasized that recognizing Türkiye's growing importance will be essential. "If we're talking about the European army ... it's quite obvious that Türkiye should be at the table. Leaving Türkiye behind would be, I think, a mistake. So certainly when it comes to new evolutions in warfare, being drones and so forth, Türkiye is far ahead," he said.