Türkiye on Friday officially transferred the command of NATO maritime groups to Italy after a six-month term marked by multinational operations across the Mediterranean and the Atlantic.

A formal ceremony was held at Aksaz Naval Base in the Marmaris district of Muğla to mark the handover of NATO’s Standing Maritime Group-2 (SNMG-2) and Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group-2 (SNMCMG-2).

The event was attended by senior military officials, including Deputy Navy Commander Vice Adm. Ibrahim Özdem Koçer, Deputy Allied Maritime Command Commander Vice Adm. Didier Maleterre and commanders from the involved NATO groups.

During the ceremony, Rear Adm. Halil Ilker Avcı of Türkiye handed over the SNMG-2 command to his Italian counterpart Rear Adm. Francesco Lavazzo.

Similarly, Col. Kürşat Kurnaz passed command of SNMCMG-2 to Italian Lt. Col. Fortunato Genovese.

The national anthems of both countries were played, and the NATO March was performed, followed by the symbolic passing of the NATO flag and the official signing of the handover book.

Türkiye operates NATO's second-largest land army and contributes significantly to the alliance's deterrent power.

Under Turkish command, SNMG-2 operated with contributions from Canada, Spain, Italy, the U.K., Bulgaria, Romania and Greece aboard the flagship TCG Kemalreis.

Sixteen warships from nine NATO member states, including the U.S., Germany and France, participated in missions focused on alert readiness, situational awareness and maritime presence.

The group also joined NATO and national exercises in Spain, Italy and Greece, and made 20 port visits across six countries to represent NATO and strengthen naval ties.

SNMG-2 operates under NATO’s Maritime Command (MARCOM) and includes a diverse array of frigates, destroyers and support ships from member states, reinforcing maritime security in key strategic waters.