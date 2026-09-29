Türkiye's Defense Ministry said Tuesday that the Azerbaijan-hosted the "Unity's Strength-2026" military exercise, involving forces from Türkiye and Uzbekistan, was continuing successfully, with designated targets hit during drills in Nakhchivan.

The ministry released footage of activities conducted as part of the exercise, highlighting what it described as “joint training, strong coordination and high readiness.”

“Unity's Strength in the field,” the ministry noted in a social media post accompanying footage from the drills.

The exercise, which runs from Sept. 21 to Oct. 1, is aimed at improving the participating forces' ability to counter hybrid threats and strengthening their capacity to plan and conduct joint military operations, according to the ministry.

Elements of the Turkish General Staff, Land Forces, Naval Forces and Air Forces Commands are participating in the exercise.

The drills are designed to enhance interoperability and coordination among the participating countries' armed forces through joint training and operational scenarios.