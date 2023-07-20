Türkiye, which protected Turkish Cypriots 49 years ago at a time of rising oppression in the hands of Greece-backed Greek Cypriots, marked the landmark military operation's anniversary Thursday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who arrived directly from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after concluding an official Gulf visit, was scheduled to attend ceremonies on the island to mark what the TRNC named Peace and Freedom Day, after inaugurating a new airport in the divided island.

Earlier, Turkish officials, including Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, released messages congratulating Turkish Cypriots and commemorating the "martyrs" who died while defending the rights of the community. The National Defense Ministry also issued a congratulatory statement saying: "We commemorate our martyrs with mercy on the 49th anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, which put an end to the inhuman massacres of Turkish Cypriots and brought peace, security and tranquility to the island, and wish our veterans a healthy and happy long life.”

"We have never forsaken the Turkish Cypriots, nor will we ever!" it added.

The day was also marked with ceremonies in several Turkish cities, with the attendance of Turkish officials and representatives from TRNC diplomatic missions in Türkiye.

Türkiye is the closest ally of the TRNC in the international community, which shunned the Turkish state in the north in favor of the "Republic of Cyprus" dominated by Greek Cypriots in the south. As a "guarantor state," it exercised its right to defend the Turkish community on the Mediterranean island to launch the military operation.

The operation, which changed the fate of the island and cemented Turkish presence and sovereignty, came 15 years after treaties between Türkiye, Greece, the United Kingdom, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots for the establishment of a republic on the island. The United Kingdom, Türkiye and Greece acted as guarantor states for the new republic, which adopted a constitution in 1960 that granted equal rights and status to two communities.

Yet, the Greek Cypriot side pursued a policy of reducing Turkish presence on the island, with the ultimate goal of Enosis (Union) or incorporation of the island into the state of Greece. In 1963, the new republic collapsed and almost a decade of oppression and embargo followed this toward the Turkish community. Greek Cypriots were backed by Greece during this process. The Greek Cypriot community, however, was divided internally between supporters of the EOKA terrorist group and Greek Cypriot leader Makarios III. EOKA supporters sought a campaign of violence to achieve their goals, while Makarios was more open to the idea of economic isolation to curb the power of Turkish Cypriots. On July 15, 1974, EOKA leader Nikos Sampson overthrew Makarios III with the support of a military junta that seized power in Greece.

Following the Greek Cypriot coup, Türkiye launched diplomatic efforts to prevent potential harm to the Turkish community. The Greek administration abstained from talks between Türkiye and the United Kingdom. Ankara proposed the U.K. carry out a joint intervention on the island after the coup but London rejected it. Türkiye then took action on its own. Prime Minister Bülent Ecevit announced the Peace Operation with remarks highlighting that Türkiye would be on the island solely for peace, "both for Turkish and Greek Cypriots."

The operation, which ultimately prevented Cyprus' incorporation into Greece, paved the way for strengthening the safety of the Turkish Cypriot community. After two days, Türkiye suspended the operation and called the U.K. and Greece to come to the negotiations table. Ultimately, guarantor states signed Geneva Declaration on July 30, 1974.

The declaration called for the evacuation of Turkish enclaves occupied by Greek Cypriots and further negotiations for maintaining peace and constitutional order on the island again. The declaration, in principle, acknowledged two sovereign entities, one of Greek Cypriots and the other of Turkish Cypriots. Nevertheless, Greece rejected proposals in the declaration and the second stage of the Geneva Conference that began on Aug. 8. It called for the withdrawal of the Turkish military from the island while refusing to withdraw its own troops from Turkish Cypriot areas and continued attacks toward the community.

Türkiye relaunched the military operation on Aug. 14 and two days later, a cease-fire was declared, successfully wrapping up the operation. But tragedy followed as withdrawing Greek Cypriot troops committed massacres in Turkish villages on their way back. Mass graves were discovered after the peace operation ended. The Turkish army lost 498 soldiers during the operation, while 70 "mücahits" (volunteer Turkish Cypriot fighters) were killed in the operation.

About two months after the operation, Turkish Cypriots declared autonomy and one year later, announced the establishment of the Turkish Cypriot Federal State. In 1983, its name was changed to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.