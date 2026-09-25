Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz offered condolences Friday for soldiers who lost their lives during a military exercise in the Caspian Sea in Kazakhstan.

In a message posted on social media, Yılmaz said he shared the grief over the deaths of the soldiers during the exercise in "friendly and brotherly Kazakhstan."

"I extend God's mercy to the soldiers who lost their lives and offer my condolences and patience to their families, loved ones and the people of brotherly Kazakhstan," he said.

Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also expressed condolences to Kazakhstan over the deaths of 12 soldiers in the accident during the military exercise.

"I was deeply saddened by the loss of soldiers in the tragic accident that occurred during a military exercise in the Caspian Sea in brotherly Kazakhstan," Duran said in a social media post.

"I ask God to have mercy on the fallen soldiers and extend my condolences and patience to their grieving families and the people of brotherly Kazakhstan. On this painful day, we stand with our friend and brother Kazakhstan. May they rest in peace," he added.

Ömer Çelik, deputy chairman and spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), also issued a condolence message for the soldiers who died during Thursday's exercise in the Caspian Sea.

Çelik said they had learned with deep sorrow of the accident during the military exercise.

"We extend our condolences to the families and loved ones of the soldiers who lost their lives, as well as to the people of our friend and brother Kazakhstan," Çelik said.

He added that he shared Kazakhstan's grief on its day of national mourning and expressed hope for positive news from the search and rescue efforts.

The death toll rose to 14 after soldiers were swept into the sea during a military exercise in Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea.

The accident occurred Thursday off the coast of Aktau during a training exercise involving naval units.

Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry said rescue teams recovered the bodies of Sgt. Mansur Gumarov and private Miras Turdibekuly during search and rescue operations, bringing the number of fatalities to 14.

The ministry said the search and rescue operation had been concluded.

Authorities had initially reported that 19 soldiers were swept into the sea during the exercise on Sept. 24 after weather conditions suddenly deteriorated and winds intensified. Three soldiers were initially reported to have been rescued, while the Defense Ministry later revised the number of soldiers swept into the sea to 17.