Sharing a border of 560 kilometers (348 miles) with Iran, Türkiye is naturally vigilant over the impact of the ongoing war between the U.S.-Israel alliance and Iran. Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi chaired a border security meeting on Sunday on the issue. Media outlets reported that Çiftçi and high-ranking officials discussed top-level protection of the borders, additional measures against the possible influx of irregular migrants, crisis scenarios, emergency action plans and better coordination between different government agencies, as well as increasing the capacity of border forces.

At the meeting with representatives of the agencies, from police and gendarmerie to governors of border provinces, Çiftçi said Türkiye made no concessions in ensuring border security, public order and migration management, and was following the developments, noting that all units were on alert.

The U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran have caused concerns that they may trigger a mass influx of Iranian nationals into Türkiye, but Ankara has already been cautious against mass migration as Iran is also a gateway for Afghan irregular migrants seeking to cross into Türkiye.

Türkiye and Iran have mutually suspended day-trip crossings at their border, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said Monday.

Türkiye’s eastern border was already reinforced against illegal crossings. In Van, the eastern province where Türkiye has the longest border with Iran, security measures are highest against irregular migration, smuggling and infiltration by terrorists. A concrete wall straddling a line of about 380 kilometers was constructed on the border. Türkiye also dug ditches stretching for 553 kilometers to deter migrants from crossing the border. Elsewhere, towers fitted with thermal cameras and other high-tech surveillance equipment oversee the line.

Troops known as “Border Eagles,” gendarmerie troops and volunteer security guards are active on the border, while police squads regularly patrol cities near the border against irregular migration.

Authorities tap everything for effective monitoring, from motion sensors to drones. At Kapıköy border crossing in Van’s Saray district, security officers monitor Iranian tourists and those leaving for Iran.