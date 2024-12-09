Syria has entered a “new era” after anti-regime forces toppled longtime ruler Bashar Assad in a lightning advance, Türkiye said Monday, pledging unwavering support for the Syrian people at a time of uncertainty.

"We expect international actors, especially the United Nations, to reach out to the Syrian people and support the establishment of an inclusive administration," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a speech to ambassadors in the Turkish capital.

He emphasized that it has always been stated from the outset that a permanent solution, peace, and stability in Syria can only be achieved through national reconciliation.

Recalling that the Assad regime had not taken steps to reconcile with its people despite all efforts and opportunities, Fidan said: "A new era has begun in Syria, and now it is time to focus on the way forward."

"In the upcoming process, we desire a Syria where different ethnic and religious groups live in peace under an inclusive understanding of governance," the foreign minister said, adding: "We want to see a new Syria that will have good relations with its neighbors and contribute to peace and stability in the region."

Turkish support

Emphasizing that Türkiye is ready to provide the necessary support to the Syrian people, Fidan said: "Türkiye, which extended a helping hand to its Syrian brothers and sisters during their difficult times, will be with them on the new page opened in Damascus."

He stated that Ankara believes the Syrian people will make good use of this golden opportunity, mentioning: "Preventing Daesh and PKK from benefiting from the current situation will ensure that Syria ceases to be a safe haven for terrorism."

"We will resolutely continue all our efforts for this," he underscored.

Pointing out that Syria has once again demonstrated how long-term and patience-demanding diplomacy is, Fidan said that Türkiye has been advocating what it believes is right for 13 years, both in bilateral relations and on multilateral platforms.

Fidan emphasized that while others abandoned the Syrians, Türkiye stood by them as the country has shouldered every difficulty to realize justice, regional peace, and stability. He added: "While undertaking our diplomatic initiatives, we have sincerely demonstrated that we not only seek our national security and peace but also desire peace and prosperity for our region."

Over 10 days, opposition forces launched a lightning offensive, capturing key cities and then, on Sunday, the capital Damascus. The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of civil war.

Assad and his family fled to Moscow where Russia granted them asylum.