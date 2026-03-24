Türkiye’s top constitutional court has referred several minor political parties to prosecutors after finding gaps and irregularities in their financial records, according to a notice published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday.

The Constitutional Court (AYM) reviewed the annual financial statements of 10 small parties spanning 2020, 2021 and 2023. Parties whose accounts were audited include the My Country Party, National Struggle Party, Unity Party, Kurdistan Freedom Party, Socialist Liberation Party, Revolution Movement Party, Hope Party, Türkiye Kurdistan Democratic Party, Laborist Movement Party and Awakening Party.

The court found that the National Struggle Party and Unity Party failed to properly document the income and expenditures underlying their 2020 financial statements.

Separately, the Awakening Party’s 2023 accounts were deemed incomplete, lacking proper records and documentation, and auditors reported that the requested information was either withheld or not provided in a usable form.

In both cases, the AYM decided that the party officials should face legal action, sending criminal referrals to the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. The move underscores the court’s role in enforcing transparency and accountability under the Political Parties Law, which governs the financing and reporting obligations of Turkish political organizations.

For the remaining parties audited, the court determined that the financial statements were accurate, balanced, and compliant with the requirements of the 2820 Political Parties Law.

The decision signals continued oversight of even the smallest political organizations in Türkiye, ensuring that all parties maintain transparent and verifiable financial practices.