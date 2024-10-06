Diplomatic sources said on Sunday that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and told him that Türkiye was ready to help Lebanon amid the ongoing conflict.

Sources stated that Fidan highlighted Türkiye may give assistance if Lebanon needed it in terms of humanitarian aid.

Fidan and Mikati discussed the latest developments in Lebanon as Israel continued its attacks on the country. Fidan told the Lebanese premier that Israel’s expansionist war would have a global fallout and Israel was required to cease all attacks and withdraw its occupying troops from the Lebanese territories.

Last week, several Turkish nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) announced that they were organizing the delivery of more than 1,300 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon following Israel’s attacks. Immediately after Israel launched attacks in September, Türkiye dispatched a military cargo plane and delivered 30 tons of medical aid to the country where the health care system is largely crippled.

Türkiye condemned Israel's offensive as an "unlawful invasion attempt" and called for the withdrawal of its troops.

"This attack must end as soon as possible and Israeli soldiers must withdraw from Lebanese territory," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement earlier this month.

Ankara warned that it is likely to trigger a new wave of migrants. "As a result of this dangerous invasion attempt, it is highly likely that a new wave of migration will emerge and extremists will gain ground all over the world," the ministry said.

It urged the U.N. Security Council to "comply with international law and take the necessary measures."