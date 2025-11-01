Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Saturday that Ankara remains committed to diplomacy in Ukraine, reaffirming its readiness to host a fourth round of talks and a possible leaders’ summit in Istanbul to support a peaceful settlement.

"We reaffirm our readiness to host a fourth round of talks and a possible leaders' summit in Istanbul," Fidan said at the TRT World Forum in Istanbul.

Fidan cited his country's critical role in facilitating dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, noting that it hosted three rounds of talks and supported prisoner exchanges.

"As a country maintaining constructive dialogue with both sides, Türkiye successfully facilitated their return to the negotiating table through the Istanbul process," he noted.

"Our actions, grounded in multilateralism and regional ownership, will continue to shape the parameters of our shared future," he added: "Türkiye will continue to uphold dialogue and diplomacy as the cornerstone of our foreign policy."

He underlined that Ankara will work closely with all partners committed to building a fairer, more balanced, and truly representative international system.

The Turkish top diplomat made the remarks at the opening of a session titled "The Return of High-Risk Diplomacy: Middle Powers and the Emerging Multipolar Order" during the TRT World Forum 2025, held in Istanbul with the theme "Global Reset: From the Old Order to New Realities."

He underlined that great powers are losing functionality while institutions responsible for preserving regional stability are struggling to cope with complex crises, and humanity is drifting toward multipolarity, adding: "Our vision is clear: We stand firmly on the side of cooperation, dialogue, and inclusive multilateralism."

"If we were to describe the current international system in a single word, it would certainly be uncertainty," he said, stressing that traditional parameters shaping global politics are now shifting.

"In such turbulent times, our foremost duty is to uphold solidarity and cooperation for the common security and prosperity of future generations."

"We need to, first and foremost, revitalize a stronger and reformed international system based on global partnership and synergy," he said, adding that to be able to do that, "We must restructure the international system along two main requisites: reforming global institutions with a comprehensive and inclusive approach, and secondly, strengthening cooperation through regional ownership."

The first requisite, Fidan said, primarily concerns the UN, adding that "the challenge we face today is not the absence of rules but their unequal application."

He reiterated Ankara's position favoring a more democratic structure, particularly regarding the UN Security Council, stating that privileges for a few must be replaced with a framework serving all, and that growing global influence requires fair representation.

'Stability cannot be imposed’

Fidan stressed that crises often stem from regional dynamics and should therefore be addressed through regional responsibility and solutions.

Citing Türkiye's stabilizing efforts in the Balkans, the South Caucasus, the Middle East, and Africa, he said: "Crises do not arise in a vacuum; they usually emerge from regional contexts and must be resolved through regional responsibility and solutions. Stability cannot be imposed; it must be cultivated. This is how we translate principles into outcomes, by turning dialogue into trust, and trust into stability," he said.

He stressed that when nations take responsibility for peace and prosperity in their own regions, the global system earns credibility. But he warned that "when these mechanisms falter, when justice becomes selective and accountability fails," the price is paid in "human suffering," as most acutely seen in Gaza.

‘Gaza must be governed by Palestinians’

Under the moral and political leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye has worked from day one to stop the genocide in Gaza and ensure justice, Fidan said, highlighting Ankara's initiative to form the Organization of Islamic Cooperation-Arab League Contact Group.

He said the group has significantly raised international awareness and played a key role in reversing longstanding unilateral approaches and opening the way for recognition of the state of Palestine.

Fidan also cited Erdogan's September meeting in New York with US President Donald Trump and the leaders of eight Muslim nations as a breakthrough that laid the foundation for reaching the agreement in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

"Although the ceasefire agreement remains fragile due to Israel's continued aggression, it nevertheless offers a crucial opportunity to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. We must ensure its full implementation," he said.

He added: "The ceasefire is not an end in itself; a just and lasting peace in the region can only be achieved through the realization of a two-state solution."

He stressed that to sustain and build on the current momentum, "we must make sure that Gaza is governed by Palestinians," adding that the process must be implemented decisively with the active engagement of all relevant parties.