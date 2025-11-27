Turkish sources reiterated Ankara’s commitment to peace between Russia and Ukraine and said the country may contribute troops to a peacekeeping force planned to be deployed in Ukraine.

"The Turkish Armed Forces are prepared to contribute to any initiative aimed at ensuring security and stability in our region," the sources said. "First and foremost, a cease-fire must be established between Russia and Ukraine. Then, a mission framework, with a clear definition of objectives, as well as the contribution of each country, must be determined," they added.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday announced a new joint task force, intended to map out the multinational "reassurance force" that will be offered as a "second line of defense" after a cease-fire.

It will be "led by France and Great Britain, with close involvement from Türkiye, which plays a key role in maritime affairs, and for the first time with the participation of the United States of America," he added.

Türkiye, with the second-largest army in NATO, had previously said it was prepared to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission "if deemed necessary."

The ministry sources said reference to Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in any mission for peace, security and stability was the most important indicator of the level the army reached in terms of its resources, capabilities, deterrence and reputation.

Türkiye has faith that positive negotiations may resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday. Negotiations based on just and lasting peace will certainly impact the current process. Türkiye played an important role in the Istanbul talks, and we are committed to this constructive stand,” Erdoğan told reporters during his return trip from South Africa.

Before his trip, Erdoğan hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and after his return from South Africa, he held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In his phone call, Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye’s call for a fair and just peace between the two countries and expressed readiness to contribute to any diplomatic initiative and plan for permanent peace and direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Türkiye managed to bring the sides together in Istanbul in the past, and talks have led to further negotiations and prisoner swaps.

Türkiye is experienced in peacekeeping missions around the globe, from Lebanon to Kosovo and Afghanistan. It also provides training to soldiers of other countries, from Somalia to Syria. Recently, the country’s name came up again for another peace mission, this time for Gaza. Ankara is willing to contribute to a joint task force for peace in the Palestinian enclave as proposed by the U.S., although Tel Aviv opposes the presence of Turkish troops that would contribute to monitoring a cease-fire and any lasting peace deal in the future.