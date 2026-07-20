Türkiye's Center for Countering Disinformation (DMM) rejected Monday claims circulating on social media that Türkiye is an occupying power on the island of Cyprus, saying its military presence there is lawful under international agreements.

In a statement, the center said Türkiye's 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation was carried out to stop attacks and systematic massacres targeting the Turkish Cypriot community.

The DMM said the intervention was conducted within the framework of Türkiye's rights and obligations under the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee, arguing that the operation helped restore peace on the island and paved the way for the collapse of Greece's military junta.

The center dismissed claims that the presence of Turkish troops in northern Cyprus is illegitimate, saying they remain a guarantor of the security, sovereignty and safety of the Turkish Cypriot people.

It also accused unnamed actors of spreading disinformation by portraying Türkiye's actions as an occupation, arguing that such narratives ignore international law and historical developments.

Türkiye has maintained that its military presence in northern Cyprus is based on its guarantor status under the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee. Under the leadership of President Erdoğan, Türkiye continues to implement policies that provide full support to Turkish Cypriots.

Greek Cypriots advocate for the reunification of the island with a bi-communal administrative system, while the TRNC insists on a two-state solution where it will be recognized as a sovereign state.