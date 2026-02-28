Türkiye on Saturday refuted social media claims alleging illegal crossings from the Iranian border amid Israeli, U.S. attacks on Iran.

"The images are old footage of unknown time and place; it has been determined that they were deliberately circulated again following recent regional developments," Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

It added that there is no concrete evidence linking the images to Türkiye's border line, noting that such posts aim to create a negative perception among the public by targeting border security.

"Türkiye's border security is maintained uninterruptedly on a 24/7 basis through multi-layered systems," the center said.

It also urged that unfounded claims not be given credence and that only statements from official authorities be taken into account.

Israel and U.S. announced early Saturday a joint operation against Iran, citing "threats" posed by the "Iranian regime."

The attacks come as talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear program had been ongoing under Oman's mediation. A new round of talks in Geneva ended on Thursday.

Last June, the U.S. struck three Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day Israel-Iran war.