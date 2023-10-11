Türkiye is fully prepared for the safe evacuation of its citizens from Israel and Palestine as tensions escalate in the region, according to the country's transportation and infrastructure minister.

The Foreign Ministry is working on evacuating Turkish citizens from Israel and Palestine, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu told the media shortly before the AK Party group meeting in Ankara on Wednesday.

"We are prepared to carry out all kinds of evacuation operations from the sea and air, if necessary," he added.

Regarding the decision of Türkiye's national flag carrier, Turkish Airlines (THY), and Pegasus to halt flights to Israel, Uraloğlu emphasized that this measure was taken independently by these airlines due to safety concerns in the Middle Eastern country.

These companies should only operate once safety is ensured, he said.

The minister also spoke about the current security situation in the Mediterranean Sea, saying that "there is a (security) risk at ports at the moment."

"When there is a risk at ports, we also have advised Turkish-flagged ships to take decisions accordingly," he said.

In a dramatic escalation of Mideast tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza Strip, responding to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged surprise attack – against Israel, including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into via land, sea, and air, which Hamas said was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers' growing violence against Palestinians.

In response to Hamas' actions, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.