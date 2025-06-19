Türkiye has stepped up measures to protect its airspace and land borders with the start of Israeli airstrikes in Iran, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

“At a time when diplomatic negotiations continue to resolve the issue of Iran’s nuclear program, Israel has once again jeopardized global and regional peace and attacked our neighbor Iran in violation of international law,” the ministry sources told reporters at a weekly press briefing in Ankara.

The sources said reports of Israeli jets violating Turkish airspace during the first day of the airstrikes on Iran are inaccurate, emphasizing that from the outset, all air movements were closely monitored.

Upon the possibility of a potential airspace violation by Israeli jets, alert aircraft took off and began air patrol missions within Turkish airspace, the sources added.

They stressed that with the start of Israel's airstrikes, measures to protect "our airspace and borders have been intensified."

The sources condemned Israel’s aggressive policies toward Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Iran, which they warned were “disrupting the fragile balances in the region.”

Türkiye continues to call on Israel to “immediately abandon rhetoric and attacks that will further expand the course of the war,” the sources said.

Border security

They also said efforts to maintain Türkiye's air and missile defense as a multilayered and comprehensive system are ongoing.

In addition to domestic radar and air defense systems, work continues to strengthen command and control capabilities. Measures are in place to ensure air defense units and weapon systems remain at the highest level of readiness, the sources added.

Stating that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are on duty 24/7 with top-level technology and personnel to secure Türkiye's borders, the sources emphasized that there is no uncontrolled migration movement, that the claims are disinformation and that there is no data or official confirmation of any mass migration to the country.

Türkiye's capacity to ensure border security and respond to potential humanitarian crises is maintained at the highest level in coordination with relevant state institutions, the ministry sources stressed.

"Türkiye acts in a controlled and orderly manner as a country that supports regional stability and fulfills its humanitarian responsibilities," the sources added.

Also speaking to reporters, ministry spokesperson Zeki Aktürk confirmed there has been no rise in illegal border crossings following Israel-Iran clashes.

The Turkish Armed Forces will continue to take all necessary security measures proactively against possible migration movements, Akturk said.

He condemned Israel’s attacks on Iran and said Israel’s “aggression, which entirely negates international law, blatantly demonstrates its intention to further spread the conflict.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has repeatedly warned of regional repercussions of Israel’s war with Iran and assured Ankara was engaged in diplomatic efforts to stop Israel’s attacks in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Iran.

All our institutions are on alert regarding the possible effects of these attacks on Türkiye," Erdoğan assured Wednesday, speaking at a meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara.

It is entirely “natural, legitimate and lawful” for Iran to defend itself against Israel's “banditry and state terrorism,” Erdoğan said.

On June 13, Israel launched large-scale attacks targeting Iran's nuclear facilities across several cities, as well as high-ranking military command centers. At least 585 people were killed and 1,326 people were injured in Israeli airstrikes in Tehran and other populated areas. In retaliation, Iran's military launched ballistic missiles at Israel, killing 24 people and wounding over 500, according to reports. Numerous countries, including Türkiye, have condemned Israel's actions.

Since a new round of the Palestine-Israel conflict erupted in 2023, Türkiye has been on alert, and Erdoğan had warned that Israel may set its sights on Türkiye in the future, citing the Netanyahu administration's expansionist goals. Over time, Israel has launched attacks in Lebanon and Syria and hurled veiled threats toward Türkiye, calling on Ankara not to side with Palestinians.