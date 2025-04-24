Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday that Türkiye would keep ties with Turkic states in the face of attempts to sever it, saying the states’ cooperation with Greek Cypriots was a family matter they may resolve among themselves.

He was speaking in the capital Ankara at a news conference with his Norwegian counterpart, days after several members of Organization of Turkic States (OTS) moved to recognize Greek Cypriot administration in the divided island of Cyprus, allegedly to secure deals with European Union countries.

