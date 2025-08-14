Türkiye will help Syria with the provision of weapons systems, logistics support, and if needed, army training under a military cooperation accord signed on Wednesday, Turkish Defense Ministry sources said Thursday.

The memorandum of understanding on military training and consultancy was agreed on after talks between the two countries’ foreign and defense ministers and intelligence chiefs, in what Ankara called a first step toward broader military cooperation.

At its weekly briefing, the Defense Ministry said the "Joint Training and Consultancy Memorandum of Understanding", signed on Aug. 13 by Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and his Syrian counterpart, aimed to coordinate training, share expertise, procure equipment and provide technical support.

"We have repeatedly stated our commitment to supporting Syria's fight against terrorism and enhancing its defense and security capacity," the ministry said. "Drawing on the expertise of our armed forces, we will continue to back Syria’s efforts in this field."

Since Syrian leader Bashar Assad was ousted in December 2024, the new interim government in Damascus has been working to restore stability across the country after nearly 25 years of authoritarian rule.

Ankara, which developed cordial ties with the transitional government, has pledged to continue supporting Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity, providing training and technical support upon request from Damascus to strengthen its fight against terrorist groups.

The source also told reporters in Ankara that the U.S.-backed Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist group, YPG, had not met any of the conditions set out in a March agreement with Damascus on the group's integration into Syria's state apparatus, and added Ankara expected it to urgently respect the deal.

"Since the agreement was signed, the YPG has not fulfilled any terms and has continued to undermine Syria's political unity and territorial integrity," the ministry said, citing separatist rhetoric at an Aug. 8 conference in Hassakeh as incompatible with the accord.

It said Damascus was pursuing an "inclusive and integrative approach" to end ethnic, religious and sectarian divisions, while the YPG’s actions disrupted the process.

"The Syrian government's calls for 'one state, one army' are essential for peace and stability in the region. Our expectation is full compliance with the agreement and its swift implementation, leading to a stable, secure and terror-free Syria," the ministry said.

With U.S. support under the pretext of fighting Daesh, the YPG seized large swaths of northern and eastern Syria during the civil war, occupying key oil, water and agricultural resources. Turkish cross-border operations have since reduced their grip, but the group remains entrenched in several areas.

The terrorist group has signed a March 10 deal with Syria’s interim government, recognizing Damascus’ sovereignty and stipulating its integration into the Syrian army. Ankara is closely monitoring the process, which is expected to conclude by the end of the year.

However, the YPG’s insistence on entering the army as one bloc has stalled the process, and there have been scattered outbreaks of violence.

Using last month’s Druze unrest in Syria’s southern Suwayda province as an excuse, the YPG also demanded "autonomy" under the guise of "decentralization." With Israeli encouragement, they sought to build a bridge between the Druze and the YPG.

The YPG’s push for decentralization and symbolic changes, such as altering the country’s name, is widely seen by Türkiye as part of a broader effort to entrench separatist control in Syria’s north.

Ankara views the YPG as an extension of the PKK terrorist group, which recently announced its dissolution and began a disarmament process that will end 40 years of bloodshed in Türkiye. The YPG insists it is not a party to the disarmament.

At a press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani in Ankara on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned Türkiye was at a stage where it “cannot tolerate the YPG’s presence in northern Syria any longer.”

"My call to the YPG is that they should immediately remove themselves as a threat to Türkiye and the region, along with the terrorists they have gathered from around the world," Fidan said.