Türkiye seeks peace, justice across region, Erdoğan says
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Aug 25, 2026 - 7:35 pm GMT+3
by Aug 25, 2026 7:35 pm
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye is working to establish peace, justice and security across the region, stressing that its peoples are bound by an enduring historical and cultural brotherhood.
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