Türkiye will mark the 10th anniversary of the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt with nationwide and international commemorative events under the theme "The Will Is Ours, Victory Is Ours," Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting with Ankara bureau chiefs of media organizations, Duran outlined the government's plans for the annual Democracy and National Unity Day commemorations, which will include thousands of events across all 81 provinces and at Turkish diplomatic missions abroad.

Duran said the anniversary would commemorate what Turkish authorities describe as the defeat of the coup attempt through the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the resistance of civilians, the military and security forces.

"We see July 15 as the resistance, heroism and victory of our nation," Duran said.

He said the slogan "The Will Is Ours, Victory Is Ours" was chosen to emphasize the public's determination to defend its democratic will and national independence, describing the anniversary as a symbol of Türkiye's commitment to shaping its own future.

According to Duran, the commemorations will focus on preserving public memory, strengthening social resilience and conveying Türkiye's account of the events to domestic and international audiences.

The Directorate of Communications has prepared what Duran described as a comprehensive communication strategy that combines digital platforms, traditional media and academic initiatives to mark the anniversary.

As part of the program, "July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day Memorial Tents" will be established in all 81 provinces. The installations, to be located in city squares, public parks and other busy areas, will feature documentary videos, digital displays, brochures, projection systems, QR code applications and interactive information panels.

Visitors, particularly children and young people, will be invited to write messages in memorial books as part of the commemorative activities.

Duran said additional events across the country would include public vigils, ceremonial flag relay runs, concerts, theatrical performances, sporting events and tree-planting campaigns.

The main ceremonies will take place in Ankara and Istanbul.

In the capital, a large public gathering is scheduled at Başkent Nation's Garden, while Türkiye's Parliament will host a memorial ceremony accompanied by a digital exhibition and projection mapping display.

In Istanbul, a Quran recitation involving 253 memorizers of the Quran will be held at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in honor of the 253 people killed during the coup attempt.

The city will also host a maritime procession involving 253 boats, a convoy of 400 taxis and synchronized drone and light shows.

Duran said projection mapping displays would illuminate landmark buildings in several cities, while Galata Tower and Maiden's Tower in Istanbul would feature special three-dimensional visual presentations.

A public art installation titled "Silent Witness" will also be unveiled in Istanbul's Üsküdar district, where 253 Turkish flags will symbolize each person killed during the events of July 15.

The directorate has also prepared two books to coincide with the anniversary, while a short film titled "That Night" will combine footage from the attempted coup with images highlighting Türkiye's achievements over the past decade.