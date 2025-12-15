Turkish fighter jets have shot down an “out-of-control” drone coming from the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

The ministry said “an air trace” approaching Türkiye’s airspace over the Black Sea was detected and tracked as part of routine procedures.

“To ensure airspace security, our NATO and nationally-controlled F-16s were scrambled,” it said in a statement. “It was determined that the air trace was an unmanned aerial vehicle that had gone out of control; to avoid any negative consequences, it was shot down in a safe area outside of populated areas.”

Turkish media reported the drone was shot down over land and it would be identified only after wreckage was recovered.

The incident comes amid increasing attacks between warring Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea.

Two Turkish cargo carriers have been hit in recent days in what Kyiv said were strikes on Russian targets. Türkiye, which has acted as mediator in the conflict, has called for a halt to attacks on ports and energy facilities and warned of an "escalation" in the area.

Since Russia's invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has repeatedly struck Russian ships in the Black Sea with drones and missiles.