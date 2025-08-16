Türkiye on Saturday dismissed the U.S. State Department’s 2024 Human Rights Report as “unfounded,” accusing Washington of echoing “manipulative rhetoric” from terrorist groups and misrepresenting Ankara’s counterterrorism and refugee policies.

"We reject the repeated unfounded allegations concerning Türkiye in the 2024 Human Rights Report released by the US Department of State," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Noting that Türkiye has been effectively fighting all forms and manifestations of terrorism in line with the rule of law and respect for fundamental rights and freedoms, the statement said that the claims in the report "are far from reality."

"We also deeply regret the inclusion in the report of baseless and unfounded claims put forward through the manipulative rhetoric of the FETÖ terrorist organization," it said.

"Türkiye's counter terrorism operations in Syria are carried out on the basis of the right of self defense and with the utmost care for the civilian population and infrastructure. It is entirely wrong to portray these operations outside this just and legitimate framework," it further said.

Noting that the country has welcomed millions of refugees for years and met their basic needs, the statement said that Türkiye serves as an "exemplary country with a comprehensive and sustainable global migration management policy that is based on human dignity."