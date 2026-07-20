The spirit of Peace and Freedom Day gripped the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Monday. Prominent guests from Türkiye joined locals to mark the anniversary of the 1974 Peace Operation launched by Ankara. The day marks a milestone in the community's struggle for independence. In a message on the occasion, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged that they would not abandon the people of the TRNC in their righteous cause, “as the motherland and guarantor state.”

Erdoğan’s message, issued through social media, was also a remembrance of martyrs and veterans who sacrificed their lives decades ago to stop attacks, atrocities and torture by Greek Cypriots on the divided island.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler represented Türkiye at the events in the TRNC, which included a military parade. Opposition politician Müsavat Dervişoğlu also joined the events.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also issued a message on the occasion, stating that the military intervention secured the freedom, security and future of the Turkish Cypriot people while reaffirming Ankara's commitment to defending their rights.

"We proudly and enthusiastically celebrate the 52nd anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, which secured the freedom, security and future of the Turkish Cypriot people," Fidan said in a statement shared on social media.

He said that on this day, 52 years ago, Türkiye acted in line with the rights and obligations arising from the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee, carrying out the Cyprus Peace Operation alongside Turkish Cypriot resistance fighters.

"Türkiye, shoulder to shoulder with our heroic Mujahideen, ensured the safety of our Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters, who were facing the threat of annihilation, and guaranteed their presence on the island," Fidan said. He added that the Turkish Armed Forces also laid the foundation for the peace, stability and security that have prevailed on the island for more than half a century.

"Today, Turkish Cypriots continue their lives freely, honorably and securely under the roof of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus," he said. Reaffirming Ankara's position, Fidan said: "As the motherland and guarantor, Türkiye will continue, as it has in the past, to resolutely defend the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriot people."

He also paid tribute to the Turkish soldiers and Turkish Cypriot fighters who lost their lives during the operation, expressing gratitude to veterans for their service.

The Cyprus Peace Operation was the culmination of a series of developments that rocked the island following the establishment of the now-defunct Republic of Cyprus in 1960. The republic’s Constitution enshrined equal political rights and status for the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot communities, yet Greek Cypriots were intent on obtaining more.

The dominant mindset among Greek Cypriots was "Enosis," or unification with Greece. In 1963, the republic collapsed after Greek Cypriots unilaterally nullified the Constitution. The following years saw heavy armament within the Greek Cypriot community, with the support of Greece, and escalating harassment of Turkish Cypriots.

In 1963, Greek Cypriot gangs started implementing the "Akritas Plan," outlined in an eponymous secret document that proposed methods to neutralize the Turkish Cypriot community’s resistance to the idea of "Enosis." The murder of two Turkish Cypriots in their car in Lefkoşa (Nicosia) on Dec. 20, 1963, was the first major instance of violence. More attacks followed, mostly claimed by the Greek Cypriot terrorist group EOKA. On Dec. 23, 1963, 21 Turkish Cypriots were shot dead execution-style. Within a year, dozens of Turkish Cypriots were killed in attacks.

Attacks prompted the rise of a secret Turkish Cypriot resistance movement whose members became known as “mücahits” (fighters). Türkiye initially limited its response to sending fighter jets to the island as a warning to Greek Cypriots. During one of those flights, Capt. Cengiz Topel of the Turkish Air Forces Command was captured by Greek Cypriots after his plane was shot down. Topel was tortured to death in captivity, while more Turkish military flights followed.

Although it secretly supported the Turkish Cypriots, Türkiye opted for diplomacy to resolve the issue for years. When EOKA leader Nikos Sampson, backed by the military junta in Greece, seized power on July 15, 1974, Türkiye decided to greenlight military action. Ankara initially suggested joint military action to the United Kingdom, another guarantor state for the island, but London declined. The Turkish coalition government of Bülent Ecevit and Deputy Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan agreed to launch the military operation, invoking Türkiye’s status as a guarantor state.

Türkiye ceased military action two days after it began, seeking to pursue diplomacy again. Talks among the guarantor states ended with the Geneva Declaration on July 30, 1974, which called for the evacuation of Turkish Cypriot enclaves occupied by Greek Cypriots and the restoration of constitutional order.

In the second round of talks on Aug. 8, 1974, Greece rejected the proposal for restoration and insisted on the withdrawal of Turkish forces from the island, while Greek troops and Greek Cypriot militias had not withdrawn from the Turkish Cypriot enclaves. As the talks failed, Türkiye declared the launch of the second operation on Aug. 14, with the now-famous code phrase ordering the operation: “Let Ayşe go for vacation.”

The operation lasted two days but was enough to push back the Greek Cypriots. More violence followed, however, as Greek Cypriot troops massacred villagers during their withdrawal. The Turkish army lost 498 soldiers during the operation, while 270 people, including 70 mücahits, were among the casualties in the Turkish Cypriot community.

The operation, which ultimately prevented Cyprus' incorporation into Greece, paved the way for strengthening the safety of the Turkish Cypriot community. July 20 is observed as a memorial day by Greek Cypriots.

Since the 1970s, the U.N., which has maintained a peacekeeping force patrolling a 180-kilometer (116-mile) buffer zone bisecting Cyprus from east to west, has made several attempts to end the dispute, but to no avail. Greek Cypriot voters rejected a U.N. peace plan in a 2004 referendum, and the Greek Cypriot administration entered the European Union on its own, while Turkish Cypriots were denied the full benefits of membership.

Conquering fear

The Peace Operation is still a vivid memory for Turkish Cypriot mücahits. One of them, Nejat Kocaismail, hails what he calls the arrival of peace on the island. Hüseyin Arpalıklı recounts how they “conquered the fear” when Turkish troops landed in Cyprus. “I remember hugging the troops,” Arpalıklı told Anadolu Agency (AA) on the anniversary of the operation.

Halil Coşkun Alaslanlı remembers seeing Turkish troops hoisting their flag on Çadır Hill in the village of Gaziler on July 22, 1974. “We ran toward them and hugged them. Everyone was crying. They were tears of happiness. We then ran home and brought water to the soldiers. In turn, they shared their food with us. It was a day of excitement,” Alaslanlı said.

Coşkun Adaber was among the Turkish troops participating in the operation. Now serving as the head of a veterans’ association in the southern Turkish city of Adana, Adaber was a gendarmerie commando in 1974.

“We arrived in Kırnı (a logistics hub of the Turkish army in a mountainous area of Cyprus) by helicopter. We then joined paratroopers and a brigade. We were nervous and a little scared, but it did not last long,” he told Ihlas News Agency (IHA) on Monday.

Adaber spent 15 months in Cyprus, including more than nine months in the mountains of Cyprus.

Hacı Özdaş, another veteran from Adana, recounts arriving in Cyprus before dawn at a place “reeking of gunpowder.” “It was like Cyprus was on fire,” he said. Özdaş was an anti-aircraft gunner and remembers seeing soldiers crying after their vessel was struck by friendly fire. Özdaş still harbors good feelings for Cyprus.

“If they called me to action, I would gladly go back there to protect them. It is a mission for patriots,” he said.