Türkiye is fighting on multiple fronts on social media, where disinformation and criminal activities threaten national security. The issue was under the spotlight again when a video of a man bragging about his lavish wedding surfaced, triggering a debate about the source of his income. The man was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation found that he was involved in money laundering. Commenting on the matter, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said social media cannot operate outside the law and cannot be left unchecked.

In a statement Wednesday, Gürlek stated that judicial authorities were investigating content “that attempts to cover up the source of illicit gains or content attempting to promote (a lifestyle) through illicit gains.”

“Our stance is clear: Virtual fame cannot be a front for hiding crimes and criminal gains,” Gürlek said.

Authorities have stepped up their crackdown on organized crime thriving on social media and messaging apps in the past few years. Investigations have particularly focused on gangs luring impressionable minors through social media with promises of quick cash in exchange for carrying out hits on rivals and extorting businesses. In July, security forces detained 216 suspects in a nationwide operation against social media accounts promoting organized crime gangs.

Elsewhere, the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidency is conducting a campaign titled “Stop Disinformation” to raise awareness about manipulative content and the dissemination of disinformation, particularly on sensitive issues. In the past two months, Türkiye blocked access to 2,034 social media accounts spreading terrorist propaganda, disinformation and provocative content.

The issue was also on the agenda of Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, who spoke at a panel in Ankara on the fight against illegal betting and gambling, particularly on online platforms.

Pointing out that digitalization, while providing significant opportunities in many areas of life, is also transforming forms of crime and addiction, Yılmaz noted that the proliferation of online platforms, easier access via mobile devices and the diversification of new payment methods have enabled illegal betting and gambling activities to expand more rapidly, reach wider audiences and take on a cross-border nature.

Yılmaz said the promise of easy money is targeting young people in particular, through vast exploitation mechanisms operating under the guise of games and entertainment. “A loss that begins in one person’s account can turn into serious consequences that erode trust within the family, working life, social relationships and hopes for the future,” he said.

Yılmaz explained that illegal betting and gambling networks intersect with unregistered financial structures and organized crime groups, posing a threat to public order and economic security as well. “The multifaceted threat we face requires coordinated action across security, law, finance, health, education, social policy and communications,” he said.