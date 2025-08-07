Since the new round of Palestine-Israel conflict began in October 2023, Türkiye has delivered more than 101,000 tons of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Among it is more than 25,000 tons of food aid, 3,171 tons of drinking water and 25,180 tents.

Türkiye also hosted 430 patients evacuated from Gaza as health care facilities in the enclave are heavily damaged in Israel’s reckless attacks. In addition, in cooperation with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the country delivered more than 65,000 tons of flour to Palestinians. The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) leads the humanitarian efforts for Gaza.

Anadolu Agency (AA) reported that Türkiye has sent 14 planes and 16 vessels loaded with aid to Gaza so far and has also sourced aid materials from the Palestinian territories to be delivered to the enclave.

A total of 25,729 tons of food, 3,171 tons of drinking water, 351 containers turned into temporary shelters, 113,608 blankets, 25,180 tents, 19,798 sleeping bags and 151,445 pieces of shelter material, along with three mobile kitchens, have been delivered to Gaza. Additionally, 469,486 pieces of clothing and 1,083 toy sets for children were sent.

The total amount of humanitarian aid materials, sent via ship voyages, an air bridge, local procurement and in cooperation with UNRWA, has reached 101,271 tons.

Within the scope of medical aid, eight field hospitals, 53 ambulances and 247.5 tons of medical supplies have been sent to Gaza.

To improve hygiene conditions in the region, 281,238 hygiene kits and 550 tons of hygiene materials have been distributed. Aid supplies also included one forklift and 1,451 generators for energy needs.

Under the coordination of the Ministry of Health, 430 patients and 450 caregivers were transported to Türkiye via nine flights.

Of the 1,369 individuals brought to Türkiye from Gaza through an evacuation operation carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 1,229 were provided with accommodation and food services in Istanbul.

Currently, a total of 1,834 people from 613 families have been provided with housing in Ankara, Istanbul, Konya and various other provinces. Cash support was also provided by the Ministry of Family and Social Services and the AFAD through Esenkart cards.

A total of $7.5 million was donated to the Egyptian Red Crescent, with $7 million from the AFAD and $500,000 from the Turkish Red Crescent.

Furthermore, $3 million in financial support was provided for the sea logistics of 30,000 tons of flour, which is being delivered in cooperation with the AFAD and UNRWA.

In the coming period, approximately 250 tons of fuel are planned to be sent to Gaza as fuel support, procured locally.

At least 61,258 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, including 197 who have died from hunger, Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A ministry statement said 100 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 603 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 152,045 in the Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

The ministry also said that four more people died from starvation and malnutrition over the past day, pushing the death toll since October 2023 to 197, including 96 children.

A medical source told AA that 16-month-old Mohammed Zakaria Asfour lost his life at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis as a result of starvation-related complications amid a severe shortage of food and medicine due to the Israeli siege.

Activists shared videos on social media showing Mohammed's extremely frail body and protruding bones.

The ministry also said that 51 Palestinians were killed and 230 injured while trying to get humanitarian aid in the past day, bringing the total number of people killed while seeking aid to 1,706, with over 12,030 others wounded since May 27, when the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began operations.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza for 18 years and, since March 2, has shut down all crossings, blocking the entry of humanitarian aid and worsening conditions for the territory's 2.4 million population.

According to Gaza's government media office, Israel allowed just 92 aid trucks on Wednesday, far short of the 600 trucks needed daily to meet the needs of the residents.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18, breaking a cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January. Efforts for another truce, led by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar, have so far not yielded any results.