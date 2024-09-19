Türkiye will host a communication platform in New York on Friday ahead of the U.N. general assembly.

The Presidential Communications Directorate will bring together experts and academicians from public institutions and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) at the first international edition of its Strategic Communication Summit, also dubbed “Stratcom Public Forum.”

“Strategic Communication in the Age of Global Uncertainties” will be the theme of the summit, where Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and U.N. Global Communication President Melissa Flemin will be delivering opening speeches via video conference.

The first panel of the summit, “International Cooperation and Communication in Combatting Crises,” is expected to tackle the role of international coordination and communication in times of crisis, as well as the effects of digitalization and artificial intelligence on communication processes.

The second panel will focus on the theme of “Role of Strategic Communication in Building Global Peace” and discuss the contribution of strategic communication to global peace in an age of global uncertainty.

The sessions in the forum will also include discussions on current research on strategic communication, experience sharing and crisis management approaches, as well as ways of contributing to the facilitation of global peace and stability.

Stratcom Public Forum, with side activities such as Stratcom Youth, Stratcom Disaster Communication Forum and Stratcom Hackathon, boasts of being a global engagement center and pioneering platform in strategic communication. It aims to raise awareness about the significance of strategic communication against global uncertainties and international cooperation.