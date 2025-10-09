President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday hailed the peace deal between Israel and Hamas and thanked all involved to secure the cease-fire.

Erdoğan also said that Türkiye would join a task force to monitor the implementation of the cease-fire that began on Thursday.

"We are greatly pleased with the achievement of the cease-fire. It is crucial to achieve humanitarian aid access to Gaza and exchange of prisoners now," Erdoğan told an event to mark the start of the new academic year at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

"Türkiye will join the task force to monitor the implementation of the cease-fire," he added.

