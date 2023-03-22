President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye will strive to protect its water resources, which he called the "most strategic asset" of the next century, as he marked World Water Day on Wednesday.

"We will continue to work hard to protect our water resources, the most strategic asset of the next century," Erdoğan said in a tweet.

Observed annually on March 22 since 1993, the day focuses on the importance of water management, raising awareness about the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water, and the need for action to tackle a global water crisis.

In her message, first lady Emine Erdoğan said Türkiye faces the effects of climate change and its painful consequences like all other countries.

"Every disaster we experience, unfortunately, reminds us of the value and importance of water, our source of life," she said on Twitter.

"I believe that we will continue our fight against climate change stronger than yesterday," she added, stressing the need to protect and preserve nature for future generations.

Temperatures above seasonal norms and the decrease in the number of rainy days in Türkiye have been negatively affecting the occupancy rates of the dams in the country, as officials warn of drought.