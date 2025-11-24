As domestic violence, violence targeting women and femicides prevail, Türkiye will roll out a new national action plan to tackle the issue. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend an event for the declaration of the plan organized by the Ministry of Family and Social Services. The plan will be announced on Tuesday, International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Every year, dozens of women are killed by their spouses, while more are subject to domestic violence across the country. Well-publicized killings of women by their current or ex-husbands or boyfriends drove Parliament to establish a committee to look into the matter. Official figures by the Interior Ministry show 217 women were killed in the first 10 months of 2025, although this number is lower compared to the same period in the first 10 months of 2024, when 290 women were murdered.

Since 2007, Türkiye has launched four national action plans in the fight against violence targeting women. The next plan will cover the 2026-2030 period. The Ministry of Family and Social Services said in a written statement last week that the plan was based on scientific findings and pursued an innovative, participatory and sustainable approach. The ministry also analyzed the approach of other countries to the issue and sought input from public agencies, universities, international organizations and nonprofit groups. The ministry said the policymaking process benefited from local dynamics in seven regions of Türkiye and they held focus group talks with public agencies as well as representatives of international organizations to prepare the plan.

Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş said in a statement that they were committed to continuing their fight to eliminate violence targeting women with zero tolerance. “Our new action plan is prepared to include responses to new threats and possible future risks the women may face, such as digital violence. This strategic framework, aiming for a vision of a future free of violence targeting women, has a strong, multilayered, inclusive and evidence-based foundation reflecting the joint will of all institutions of the state, local administrations, civic society and academia,” she stated.