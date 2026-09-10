Türkiye continues to strengthen NATO’s readiness and interoperability while expanding military training and security cooperation with allies and partners, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Rear Adm. Zeki Aktürk, spokesperson for the Defense Ministry, said the Turkish Armed Forces’ Multinational Joint Warfare Center Command contributes to NATO’s high readiness through advanced training, simulation and command-and-control capabilities.

Speaking at the ministry’s weekly press briefing at the command center, Aktürk said the facility operates in line with NATO standards and is equipped with modern communications and information systems fully integrated into the alliance’s network.

“With its experience and expertise, our command contributes to supporting NATO’s high level of readiness and continues its efforts to enhance interoperability among allies in line with the changing security environment, evolving concepts and growing requirements,” Aktürk said.

The center hosted the NATO Communicators Conference from Sept. 7-10, bringing together 542 communications specialists from 42 countries.

Aktürk said discussions focused on strengthening NATO’s strategic communications capabilities, increasing resilience against disinformation and improving coordination among allies. Participants also addressed changes in the information environment, developments in the cognitive domain and the effective use of artificial intelligence tools.

Türkiye this year marks the 74th anniversary of its accession to NATO and has the second-largest army in the alliance. It is the only country in NATO’s “southern flank” with a sizable military power and a gateway to the Middle East and wider Asia. Security of the Black Sea also largely depends on Türkiye, especially amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which threatens maritime security.

The country currently contributes nearly 3,000 personnel, along with various weapons, vehicles and military platforms, to ongoing NATO missions, operations and initiatives.

Türkiye also hosts critical NATO facilities, including the Allied Land Command, located in the western city of Izmir, and the Rapid Deployable Corps, based in Istanbul and the capital, Ankara, hosts the Center of Excellence for Defense Against Terrorism (COE-DAT).

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) this year joined NATO’s Steadfast Dart exercise in Germany on Feb. 12-24, held to improve the operational readiness of the Allied Reaction Force. The army contributed naval, land and air elements, including the Anadolu Task Group, and deployed a joint force of more than 2,000 personnel to Germany.

Moreover, the spokesperson said Türkiye’s armed forces were also continuing counterterrorism and border security operations.

Two more members of the PKK terrorist group surrendered over the past week, while Turkish security forces apprehended 790 people attempting to cross the country’s borders illegally and prevented another 887 from crossing, he said.

Since Jan. 1, authorities have apprehended 10,445 people attempting illegal border crossings and prevented 49,394 others, according to the ministry.

Libya cooperation

Aktürk said Türkiye was continuing to contribute to regional and global security through bilateral relations and international missions, particularly within NATO.

He said 362 Libyan military personnel from the country’s eastern and western regions had successfully completed basic commando training conducted by Türkiye’s 40th Commando Training Brigade Command.

Türkiye attaches “great importance” to Libya’s unity, territorial integrity and lasting stability and will continue developing relations with both eastern and western Libya under the goal of “One Libya, One Army,” the ministry noted.

Gaza, Lebanon

Turning to developments in the Middle East, Aktürk accused Israel of systematically continuing attacks on Lebanon and Gaza and forcing civilians to flee their homes.

He said more than 4,300 people had been killed and over 12,300 wounded in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2.

In Palestine, more than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed since the latest cease-fire took effect, while the overall death toll since October 2023 has reached about 75,000, he said.

Citing the World Food Program, Aktürk said two-thirds of Gaza’s population was facing critical or emergency levels of hunger.

“We once again remind the international community that it has a shared responsibility to take concrete and effective measures against Israel’s expansionist and genocidal approach,” he said.

NATO drills continue

Aktürk also said the Turkish Armed Forces were maintaining extensive training and exercise programs to sustain operational readiness.

Türkiye is participating in several multinational exercises in September, including REPMUS unmanned maritime systems exercises in Portugal, Phoenix Express maritime security drills in Tunisia, Triton mine warfare exercises in Bulgaria and NATO’s Bold Machina maritime special operations exercise in Portugal.

Turkish forces are also scheduled to participate in the Endless Brotherhood-V special forces exercise in Uzbekistan and the Burebista and Eastern Shield air and drone defense exercises in Romania.

Aktürk said Türkiye would also deploy two F-16 fighter jets and a tanker aircraft for a Sept. 14 training flight in NATO airspace over Romania.

The flight will be conducted as part of NATO Allied Air Command’s Flexible Deterrence Options under the alliance’s enhanced vigilance activities.