The divided island of Cyprus is once again under the spotlight following a landmark visit by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The visit signaled renewed momentum toward resolving the decades-old Cyprus issue, but Ankara appears to be remaining vigilant against any potential threats.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler underlined that the military readiness status of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) is being updated in response to developments on the island of Cyprus. He was responding to a question from an opposition lawmaker regarding NATO’s new security architecture and how Türkiye would respond to growing cooperation among the United States, Israel, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In his written response, Güler emphasized that Türkiye is closely analyzing developments on the island and in the wider region, including Israel’s activities in areas controlled by the Greek Cypriot administration, as well as their potential implications. He noted that the necessary military and political measures continue to be taken against all possible threats.

“In this context, while taking care to preserve the sensitive balance on the island, our military readiness is being meticulously updated to ensure the security of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC),” he stated.

Türkiye is a guarantor state for the TRNC, while Greece and the United Kingdom also serve as guarantor powers in efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue. Turkish troops are stationed on the island, which is divided by a U.N. buffer zone, to prevent a repeat of hostilities between Turkish and Greek Cypriots.

In 1974, Türkiye launched the Cyprus Peace Operation to protect Turkish Cypriots from escalating attacks by Greek Cypriot groups and has remained a steadfast supporter of the TRNC, which is not internationally recognized, unlike the Greek Cypriot administration. Following his visit, Guterres announced that the relevant parties were willing to hold new talks on the issue with the participation of the guarantor states, although no concrete plan or breakthrough is expected in the near future.

In addition to its military presence, Türkiye supports the TRNC in protecting its national interests in the Eastern Mediterranean, including safeguarding its maritime boundaries and rights to offshore hydrocarbon resources. For this purpose, it recently launched a monitoring station on the island to help detect violations of maritime boundaries.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday said Ankara would continue supporting Turkish Cypriots and announced new infrastructure projects for the TRNC.

“No initiative that ignores the sovereign equality, rights and legitimate interests of Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean can succeed,” Erdoğan said after chairing a Cabinet meeting.

Recalling events marking the 52nd anniversary of the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation on July 20, Erdoğan described the operation as “a historic turning point” that secured the existence, freedom and security of Turkish Cypriots.

He said Türkiye, acting under its rights and responsibilities as a guarantor power under international agreements, had ended the suffering of Turkish Cypriots and “helped establish peace and stability on the island.”

He said the Cyprus issue extends beyond a technical power-sharing dispute between two communities and centers on the recognition of the Turkish Cypriots’ sovereign equality and equal international status.

“We are closely monitoring every step taken by those seeking to make Cyprus part of new military alignments and geopolitical calculations,” he said.

Erdoğan also welcomed Guterres’ recent visit to the island, the first by a U.N. chief in 16 years, saying Türkiye has consistently supported his peace efforts and will remain in close consultation with him.

He added that proposals seeking to reduce Turkish Cypriots to minority status had repeatedly failed and that only a fair, lasting and sustainable settlement could ensure lasting calm on the island.

Reiterating Ankara’s longstanding support for Turkish Cypriots, Erdoğan said: “Türkiye will never abandon its Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters and will never allow past suffering to be repeated, whatever the cost.”

He said Türkiye would continue major infrastructure investments on the island.

The president stated that Ankara was strengthening cooperation to help the TRNC become a regional leader in tourism, higher education, technology and digital transformation, while promoting development across all sectors and making the Eastern Mediterranean a center of stability and prosperity.

“As we solved the Turkish Cypriots’ water needs in the past, we will continue implementing various projects, especially a subsea natural gas pipeline,” Erdoğan added.