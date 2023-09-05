Ankara says a deterioration in peace in the multiethnic Kirkuk would harm Iraq as a whole. Protests erupted on Monday in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk after four demonstrators were shot dead and 15 others were wounded in weekend clashes between ethnic groups. The demonstrators demanded that those responsible for the deaths be apprehended and brought to justice. The crowd said that if their demands were not met, they would organize larger protests. Shortly after the start of the protest, a large number of police and security forces were deployed to the area. The crowd later dispersed peacefully.

Protests erupted in the city after a controversial decision to hand over a building previously occupied by the Iraqi army to a party from northern Iraq governed by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Speaking to reporters in a pre-recorded interview released on Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that any act disturbing the peace in Kirkuk would harm the stability of Iraq.

