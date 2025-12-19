Türkiye on Friday underscored the need for continued international support to ensure the success of recent political and security progress in Syria, citing advances made since December 2024 while warning of persistent risks to stability.

Speaking at a U.N. Security Council session on “The Situation in the Middle East,” Aslı Güven, Türkiye’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said the Syrian government has made “remarkable and commendable progress” despite ongoing and complex challenges.

Güven said Damascus is working to establish an inclusive governance structure that reflects Syria’s social, cultural and religious diversity, adding that such efforts merit encouragement and sustained international engagement.

Promoting unity among all segments of Syrian society, she said, remains essential to the country’s recovery.

She welcomed recent outreach by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to representatives of the Alawite community, describing the meeting as a meaningful step toward reconciliation, trust-building and strengthening national unity.

Güven also expressed satisfaction with the Security Council’s visit to Damascus and the United Nations’ expanding engagement with Syrian authorities. “We are encouraged by the Syrian government’s increasing engagement with the U.N. and the wider international community,” she said.

At the same time, Güven cautioned that Syria continues to face serious security threats. She cited a recent attack targeting Syrian and U.S. forces during a joint patrol near Tadmur, saying the incident demonstrated that the Daesh terrorist group remains capable of exploiting instability to regroup and carry out attacks.

Calling the attack tragic, Güven said it highlighted the urgency of accelerating international support for the development of professional, unified armed and security forces in Syria and for strengthening their counterterrorism capabilities.

Güven also criticized Israel’s actions in and around Syria, saying continued attacks and repeated violations throughout 2025 have undermined joint efforts by the Syrian government and the international community to restore security and stability.

She stressed that stability in southern Syria must be achieved in line with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and reiterated Türkiye’s call for Israel to withdraw from the buffer zone and areas it has occupied since December of last year.

Güven added that Ankara expects Israel to cooperate constructively with Syria in 2026 to help create conditions for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

Another major destabilizing factor, she said, is the presence of PKK-affiliated groups in Syria. As the end of the year approaches, Güven said it is critical that the March 10 agreement produces concrete and tangible results, allowing the Syrian government to reestablish effective authority across its national territory.

Güven said Türkiye will continue to act as a constructive partner to all actors committed to stability, security, reconciliation and sustainable economic recovery in Syria.