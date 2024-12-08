In his first comments since the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan said Syrian people would reshape their country’s future.

Fidan, who was in Qatar’s Doha for an event and talks with Russian and Iranian diplomats on Syria over the weekend, said regional actors and others should be calm and cautious and the region should not be driven into more instability.

The top diplomat highlighted the need for a smooth transition in his country’s southern neighbor and said they were open to work with people of Syria to ensure it. He added that “new Syria” should not pose a threat to its neighbor.

On possible whereabouts of Bashar al-Assad, Fidan said they were not aware of it but he was “probably outside Syria” at the moment.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...