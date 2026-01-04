The latest update on the number of members of political parties in Türkiye indicates that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) retains the title with the most members at more than 11.5 million. Official figures by a judiciary body tasked with monitoring the records of political parties show the long-governing party surpassed 187 others.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), which is often the only closest rival of the AK Party in elections, follows the ruling party with more than 1.9 million members.

The AK Party ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) had 498,021 members, according to the official figures announced earlier this week. It is followed by the Good Party (IP), which was founded by politicians who split ways with the MHP. The People’s Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), associated with the terrorist group PKK, had 16,228 members, figures show.

The New Welfare Party (YRP), led by the son of AK Party Chair President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s political mentor, Necmettin Erbakan, surpassed others in the number of members at 652,933 members, although it is a relative newcomer to the political scene. Anahtar, or the Key Party, which was founded in 2024, had 22,517 members.

Commenting on the numbers, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a social media post on Saturday that the party increased the number of its members by 664,568 “lately.” “I send my heartfelt thanks to fellow party members behind this significant accomplishment. This is a sign that the AK Party is really a party of the nation and we formed a strong bond with the public,” he said. Erdoğan added that their doors were open to “anyone willing to contribute to our Century of Türkiye vision, to serve the country and the nation. Türkiye needs a stronger AK Party and People’s Alliance (which the party founded with the MHP). Allah willing, we will make our party and alliance stronger,” he said.

Founded in 2001 under the leadership of Erdoğan, the AK Party was a true underdog in Turkish politics back then, a mixture of people with different political views, mostly those who split from the defunct Welfare Party (RP), including Erdoğan.

Erdoğan himself was in a difficult period in his life. He was recently released from prison for reciting a poem during his tenure as Istanbul mayor and had a political ban continuing after his release. Undaunted, the future president started laying the groundwork for his future political party. Apparently encouraged by the massive support he received after the unfair ban, Erdoğan embarked on a tour of Türkiye with fellow-minded veteran politicians and people from all walks of life. This grouping evolved into the “Movement of the Virtuous,” which sought to rally people across Anatolia for founding a new political movement. This movement turned into a party in August 2001. The AK Party, which adopted a lightbulb as its symbol, was quick to reach a bright victory in the Nov. 3, 2002, general elections.

Campaigning under the slogan “On our own, into power” (“Tek başına, iş başına”), the party won 34.28% of the vote, becoming the leading party and forming the 58th government.