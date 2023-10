Speaking after a central committee meeting of Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Thursday, party’s spokesperson Ömer Çelik called bombardment of civilians in Gaza by Israel. Çelik denounced “primitive” declaration of entire Gaza population as “criminals.”

“It is worrying to see civilians killed on both sides,” he stated. Çelik also criticized European Union for endorsing collective punishment of the Gazan people.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...