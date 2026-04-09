Şahin Biba, a candidate of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), was elected as the acting mayor of Türkiye’s fourth-largest city, Bursa, on Thursday, days after his predecessor was arrested on charges of corruption.

A municipal assembly member, Biba secured 61 votes in the third round of the election in the northwestern province. The vote was marred by riots instigated by members of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). Biba succeeds Mustafa Bozbey of the CHP. Authorities banned entry to the city hall during the election as assembly members cast their vote, but CHP officials attempted to force their way into the building, confronting riot police. Some 200 people broke a glass door leading to the second floor of the building after making their way into the building through a parking garage.

Speaking after the election, Biba called “everyone to respect the democratic process and the public will be reflected in the election.”

“You have to respect the will of the majority,” he said, pointing out that the People’s Alliance of the AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) retained it at the assembly.

Bursa has been a traditional stronghold of the AK Party since 2004. Bozbey, formerly a member of the Democratic Left Party (DSP), which governed the city before the start of the lengthy AK Party tenure, won the 2024 elections. He was detained along with dozens of others on charges of running a criminal organization, bribery, money laundering and zoning violations. After his arrest, he was fired from the office, necessitating a by-election.