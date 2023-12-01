Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) head Ali Erbaş called on Jews worldwide to stop Israel from engaging in massacres in Gaza “provoked by Zionist Christians" Friday.

“Muslims have rescued you from massacres throughout history. Muslims have hosted Jews over the course of history,” he said at a student symposium in Konya province.

Saying that Islam is a religion of compassion, Erbaş added: “Also from now on, or religion will bring peace to the world.

“When Hz. Omar took over the administration of Jerusalem, an atmosphere of peace and tranquility was created there. Jews, Christians, Muslims all lived together in peace. After that, Jerusalem's name became 'Dar es Salaam,'" he said.

He elaborated that the name 'Dar es Salaam' was distorted into ‘Jerusalem’ to move it away from Islamic connotations.

Erbaş said that Zionist Christianism is more dangerous than Zionist Jewism.

Over 15,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7.

Around 1,200 Israelis have also been killed, according to official estimates.