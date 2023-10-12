Grappling with the global phenomenon of irregular migration, Türkiye is striving to save lives and end the lucrative trade of migrant smuggling. It is a tough challenge for a country sitting at the crossroads of Asia and Europe, where migrant flow is ever present. Irregular migration, however, reached new heights in the past decade, especially after the Syrian civil war and aggravated conflicts everywhere. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya says their clampdown on irregular migration pays off. The minister told journalists in Istanbul yesterday that irregular migrants were searching for new routes due to Türkiye's firm determination to stop them. "We have intelligence data, reports from source countries of irregular migration that shows smugglers advise migrants not to travel through Türkiye, citing our intense fieldwork to stop the migration," he said. "Migrants themselves pay smugglers to find them a new route instead of Türkiye," he added.

The minister stated that they intercepted 112,404 irregular migrants since he took office 120 days ago, and 48,339 among them were deported to their countries of origin while the process was underway for the rest. "Our tightened inspections in Istanbul – Türkiye's most populated city, which also attracts a large number of irregular migrants – led 120,531 foreigners whose visa exemption or residence permits expired to leave the country on their own. He noted that another 80,946 irregular migrants were prevented from entering Türkiye thanks to the work of border guards. The minister said a total of 10,642 irregular migrants were deported in Istanbul alone within the past 120 days and they detained 451 suspects in operations against migrant smugglers. Some 94 among them were remanded in custody, he added. Türkiye carried out 2,397 operations against irregular migration in the past 120 days.

Yerlikaya highlighted that they cooperated with other government agencies and ministries and were in touch with their counterparts in neighboring countries and countries where irregular migrants arrive from. "We engage in efficient and decisive diplomacy, and strengthen our cooperation," he told journalists.

As for the total number of migrants or "regular" migrants, Yerlikaya said this number was more than 4.7 million, and those included more than 3.2 million Syrian refugees who are under temporary protection status.