The newly established National Intelligence Academy (MIA) aims to contribute to Türkiye’s security agenda with monthly recommendations of books.

The academy was created just last year under the umbrella of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) not as a place for covert operations or spy training, but as a center for ideas, preparing the country for a future where intellectual rigor and strategic foresight are essential.

The academy will be making recommendations for books and other media every month, starting with the “Siyasatnameh” of Nizam al-Mulk, a vizier of the Seljuk Empire in the 11th century.

MIA Intelligence and Security Research Center Coordinator Serhat Aslaner said the academy aims to build a “chain of recommendation” as part of its mission of social contribution.

“This chain will include movies, books, documentaries and other publications, likely mostly printed publications,” Aslaner told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Intelligence and security studies are the focus of the academy but these are multidisciplinary fields, the coordinator continued.

“It’s not enough to study just these two fields. We must be utilizing many other disciplines. That’s why we started this chain of recommendations,” Aslaner said, adding that the academy would include numerous recommendations and other related posts on social media that may not at first glance appear directly connected to intelligence or security.

The recommendations are meant for students, the academic community and the greater public and generate talking points across circles.

“'Siyasatnameh’ contains very important solutions to various issues like politics, community, military, international relations and intelligence. Despite the thousands of years that have passed since its release and that its contents are now history, it deserves the care it does due to the principles it offers,” Aslaner said.