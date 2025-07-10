Türkiye’s newly enacted climate law places a strong emphasis on protecting social welfare while prioritizing key sectors like agriculture and animal husbandry, according to Halil Hasar, director of the Climate Change Directorate at the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Hasar described the law as a strategic, domestically tailored step that balances environmental responsibility with economic priorities.

“The climate law was planned entirely considering Türkiye's historical responsibilities and current situation,” he said. “It does not restrict the freedom of any individual, does not worsen social welfare, and prioritizes agriculture, animal husbandry, water resources and climate justice.”

The law, passed by the Turkish Parliament on July 2, will be coordinated by the Climate Change Directorate, but its implementation will involve all relevant public institutions and organizations.

Hasar echoed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s recent remarks, calling it “a completely domestic and national law.”

He said that criticism of the law largely stems from its name rather than its actual content.

“There are no articles penalizing or restricting individuals. The regulations are preventive and guiding, especially for industry,” Hasar said.

Addressing concerns from the industrial sector, Hasar emphasized that the law introduces protective obligations rather than punitive measures. He pointed out the importance of aligning with global economic trends, particularly the rise of border carbon regulation mechanisms.

“If you don’t take precautions, one day you may not be able to export a good you produce here,” he warned.

Türkiye, as a nation committed to international trade and economic growth, must prepare for the evolving global climate policies, Hasar concluded.

The new law aims to ensure the country stays competitive while advancing environmental sustainability and social equity.