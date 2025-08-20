Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) announced Wednesday it will hold a “Green Transformation and Climate Awareness Program” in all 81 provinces, aiming to bring the government’s new climate legislation and long-term vision for a carbon-neutral future directly to the public.

The initiative, led by the party’s Environment and Urbanization Policies Department, will convene meetings with AK Party members, business leaders and civil society representatives. The events will focus on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s climate change policies, the scope and purpose of the newly adopted Climate Law and the amendments introduced to strengthen Türkiye’s environmental governance.

In a statement, the department said the program was designed to raise awareness of the risks posed by the global climate crisis and highlight Türkiye’s commitments to reduce its emissions.

“Disasters experienced around the world have demonstrated the seriousness of climate change,” the department said. “Heat waves, droughts, floods, water scarcity and wildfires are no longer regional but global challenges. Türkiye has taken decisive and visionary steps from the beginning to confront this deepening problem.”

Officials emphasized that Türkiye’s 2053 Net Zero Emission target and Green Development Vision serve as a road map not only for environmental policy but also for broader sectors, including industry, energy, transport and agriculture.

“With the Climate Law, a holistic framework has been established to mitigate the effects of climate change and protect our natural resources,” the statement said. “This represents a significant step toward reducing carbon emissions, accelerating the transition to renewable energy and participating fully in the green economy.”

The first program will take place in Istanbul on Aug. 22, with members of the party organization gathering at the AK Party’s provincial headquarters. Similar events will follow across all other provinces in the weeks ahead.

Climate law milestone

The outreach program comes shortly after Parliament adopted Türkiye’s first-ever climate law. This sweeping measure sets a national framework for reducing emissions and introduces a new Emissions Trading System (ETS).

The law grants the Climate Change Directorate expanded authority to oversee compliance, inspect businesses and enforce penalties for violations. Companies covered by the ETS will be required to obtain greenhouse gas permits within three years of the law’s entry into force, though the directorate may extend the period by up to two years.

The AK Party’s new provincial-level program reflects an effort to ensure that the broader public understands the government’s climate policies and to build momentum behind the country’s green transformation.

Party officials said the nationwide meetings will provide an opportunity for dialogue among political leaders, local businesses and civic groups, highlighting both the risks of climate change and the opportunities created by Türkiye’s shift to renewable energy and low-carbon development.

“No artificial agenda will overshadow our progress toward peace with nature and sustainable prosperity,” the statement said.