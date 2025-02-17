Tuesday is the 73rd anniversary of President Celal Bayar signing documents for joining NATO in 1952, three years after the post-World War II military alliance was established. Since then, Türkiye played a critical role in the Western-centric bloc, which expanded its influence across Europe. Commanding one of the strongest armies in the alliance, the country is also a key member of NATO due to its location on the southeastern tip of Europe, at the gateway to Asia for Europe.

Although it has started courting NATO’s traditional rivals more in recent years, Türkiye is firmly aligned with the alliance, as its leaders repeatedly confirmed. Türkiye’s membership is viewed as winning a reliable ally in NATO’s southern wing in terms of air, land and maritime defense. The country is already in the top five countries contributing to NATO’s operations and missions.

An international survey by the Pew Research Center published last year found that Turks had a favorable view of the military alliance. Although unfavorable views of the bloc were higher than favorable opinions (at 46%), 42% of people interviewed for the survey favored it, a considerable rise from 18% support in the first edition of the survey in 2011.

Initially rejected by other members, the country, which sought protection against the Soviet Union, was finally accepted after it pledged to send troops to support the United States in the Korean War.

Today, its strategic location makes it the first defense against threats and risks in the region for NATO, while the alliance is an essential component in Türkiye’s security and defense. The country particularly proved its worth to the alliance, which sees terrorism as one of the main threats. In this context, Türkiye is resolute in its fight against a diverse array of terrorist groups, from Daesh and al-Qaida to the PKK, its Syrian wing YPG and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

In the Balkans, Türkiye is the top contributor to the alliance’s Kosovo Force (KFOR), which maintained command of the forces between 2023 and 2024. It currently holds deputy command of the force while it was the top contributor to the reserve battalion in Kosovo to ensure the security of the Balkan country and the region.

It is also a top contributor in terms of personnel to NATO’s Iraq mission, which was founded in 2018 to provide consultancy and training to Iraqi security forces.

In NATO’s military exercises, Türkiye is a prominent actor. It also commands NATO’s permanent maritime task group and a task group against naval mines.

The country provides financial and personnel support to NATO, primarily for building defense capacity. In 2024, it became one of 24 NATO members achieving a 2.09% goal in the proportion of estimated defense expenditures to gross domestic product (GDP). Türkiye ranks eighth among the top contributors of NATO in contributing to joint funds, at 4.59%, and seventh in terms of personnel contribution to the alliance’s entire cadres.

Türkiye also hosts critical NATO facilities, including Allied Land Command, which is located in the western city of Izmir, and Rapid Deployable Corps, which is based in Istanbul. In the capital, Ankara, it hosts the Centre of Excellence for Defence Against Terrorism (COE-DAT) and Partnership for Peace Training Center. Istanbul hosts the NATO Maritime Security Centre of Excellence (MARSEC COE).

The country’s rapidly growing defense industry makes it a valuable member of the alliance in terms of innovation and production in the industry. This has become especially prominent in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the beginning of the second Trump era in the U.S., bringing the “strong defense industry” element to the forefront of the alliance’s agenda. In addition to being NATO's second-largest army, Türkiye has solidified its privileged position in recent years with advancements in its defense industry, producing a wide range of military products and equipment.

Its innovative defense industry has gained significant attention from both NATO and allied countries. The use of Turkish-made drones by Ukraine has underscored this, with NATO Deputy Secretary-General David van Weel noting in December 2022 that Türkiye’s drones were “playing a significant role in Ukraine,” calling it an excellent example of the country’s vibrant innovation ecosystem.

The year 2023 saw critical weapons system tests take center stage, with the most notable being the first flight of the Turkish-made KAAN fighter jet, which garnered international praise. Following its successful first flight on Feb. 21, 2024, global media spotlighted Türkiye’s advancements in defense technology. NATO's strong allies, including the U.S., United Kingdom, Germany and Italy, have highlighted the country’s growing defense sector, especially its UAVs like the TB2 and KIZILELMA, electromagnetic air defense systems, and KAAN.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, speaking at the NATO Defense Ministers' Meeting in the U.S. on Feb. 12, 2024, emphasized the importance of the Turkish defense industry. He praised its foundational strength, noting that hundreds of companies work on innovation within the industry, with thousands of companies operating under the Defense Industries Directorate. Rutte further emphasized Türkiye’s significant contributions, stating, "Türkiye not only provides key components but also delivers high-quality products,” he said.