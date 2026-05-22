Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended the NATO foreign ministers meeting in the Swedish city of Helsingborg on Friday as allies gathered to discuss security priorities and preparations for upcoming alliance engagements.

Fidan arrived in Sweden to participate in the ministerial meeting and joined fellow foreign ministers for the official family photo session held ahead of formal talks.

The meeting brought together top diplomats from NATO member states to exchange views on alliance priorities and regional security developments.

The meeting was expected to focus on preparations for the NATO summit to be hosted by Türkiye in Ankara on July 7-8, as well as alliance unity, trans-Atlantic cooperation, strengthening defense industry production capacity, continued support for Ukraine and converting rising defense spending into military capabilities.

The ministers were also expected to discuss developments related to Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, including their implications for Euro-Atlantic security and the broader global security environment.

Fidan also provided information on Türkiye's contributions to NATO and highlighted the country's efforts to transform defense spending into military capabilities, emphasizing that trans-Atlantic defense industry cooperation within the alliance should be developed without restrictions.

The meeting comes ahead of the 2026 NATO summit scheduled for July 7-8 in Ankara, marking the second time that Türkiye will host a NATO summit following Istanbul in 2004.

According to Turkish officials, Fidan is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the gathering.